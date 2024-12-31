SHARE
Humans of all ages and dogs on leashes are welcome to attend the 16th Annual Manly Men & Wild Women New Year’s Day Hike at Tandy Hills Nature Area. Courtesy Friends of Tandy Hills

Get started on all that #NewYearNewYou stuff and slow-roll a new exercise routine with some walking-oriented activities this week.

 

 Wednesday, January 1, 2025 

What started as a kind of protest has become an annual tradition. To draw attention to potential fracking problems in 2009, the nonprofit Friends of Tandy Hills launched its walk through the beautiful Tandy Hills Nature Area (3325 View St, Fort Worth, 817-731-2787), a 210-acre indigenous remnant prairie obtained by the City of Fort Worth in 1960 and designated as a preserve in 1987. Humans of all ages and dogs on leashes are welcome to attend for free. The meet-up point is just north of the playground off the main trail, and the hike follows the park perimeter. In other words, go take a hike! The 16th Annual Manly Men & Wild Women New Year’s Day Hike starts at 10am.

 Thursday, January 2, 2025 

At 7pm any Thu-Sun, you can meet up in the Stockyards at Cowtown Winery (128 E Exchange Av, Ste 610, Fort Worth, 817-626-1011) and take a ghost tour. You’ll learn about the unexplained often happening in the area and the detailed history of the Stockyards and its bordellos, hangings, shootouts, and more. Stops include the Cadillac Hotel, Miss Molly’s B&B (as seen on the Discovery Channel), and the Stockyards Hotel, to name a few, and it all starts at the winery. The paranormal activity in the Stockyards is one of the country’s most active and written about, so put this tour on your local bucket list. Tickets are $13-25 at CowtownWinery.com.

 

 Friday, January 3, 2025 

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) and in-house restaurant Cafe Modern present First Friday at the Modern. Gallery admission is always free on Fridays, but 5pm-8pm this evening, you can also enjoy food and drink specials and a complimentary 20-minute docent-led tour at 6:30pm.

 

 Saturday, January 4, 2025 

Local historian Robert Kelleman, founder of the Texas History & Culture organization, leads a free guided walking tour of the Stockyards starting at 9:30am. The meet-up point is the Quanah Parker statue in front of the Hyatt Place Hotel (132 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 202-821-6325 text only). Look for the man in the fedora-style hat and a group of friendly people. The tour finishes shortly before 11:30am, just in time to catch The Herd on one of its daily cattle drives.

Be sure to catch The Herd during one of their daily drives after a free guided walking tour of the Stockyards on Saturday mornings.
Courtesy Visit Fort Worth

 

 Sunday, January 5, 2025 

Every Sunday at 2pm, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215) invites families with children to a free special tour for younger visitors. Each tour visits a few works on view and includes a family activity focusing on a highlighted work from the collection.

 

 All Weekend 

End your holiday season at the final weekend of the third annual Lightscape event at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160). Walk about the park and explore the whimsical nature of winter through color, fire, light, and music in this immersive experience that’s great for all ages. Lightscape is open daily thru Mon, Jan 1. Tickets start at $15 at FWBG.org/Lightscape.

Want to know more about Sundance Square? A 45-minute expert-guided walking tour starts at the Visitors Center (508 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-229-3569) any Wed-Sun from noon to 8pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also call to schedule your $20 tour. For more information, visit SundanceSquare.com.

This weekend is your last chance to stroll through Lightscape at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
Courtesy Fort Worth Botanic Garden

