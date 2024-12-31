Get started on all that #NewYearNewYou stuff and slow-roll a new exercise routine with some walking-oriented activities this week.

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

What started as a kind of protest has become an annual tradition. To draw attention to potential fracking problems in 2009, the nonprofit Friends of Tandy Hills launched its walk through the beautiful Tandy Hills Nature Area (3325 View St, Fort Worth, 817-731-2787), a 210-acre indigenous remnant prairie obtained by the City of Fort Worth in 1960 and designated as a preserve in 1987. Humans of all ages and dogs on leashes are welcome to attend for free. The meet-up point is just north of the playground off the main trail, and the hike follows the park perimeter. In other words, go take a hike! The 16th Annual Manly Men & Wild Women New Year’s Day Hike starts at 10am.

Thursday, January 2, 2025

At 7pm any Thu-Sun, you can meet up in the Stockyards at Cowtown Winery (128 E Exchange Av, Ste 610, Fort Worth, 817-626-1011) and take a ghost tour. You’ll learn about the unexplained often happening in the area and the detailed history of the Stockyards and its bordellos, hangings, shootouts, and more. Stops include the Cadillac Hotel, Miss Molly’s B&B (as seen on the Discovery Channel), and the Stockyards Hotel, to name a few, and it all starts at the winery. The paranormal activity in the Stockyards is one of the country’s most active and written about, so put this tour on your local bucket list. Tickets are $13-25 at CowtownWinery.com.

Friday, January 3, 2025

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) and in-house restaurant Cafe Modern present First Friday at the Modern. Gallery admission is always free on Fridays, but 5pm-8pm this evening, you can also enjoy food and drink specials and a complimentary 20-minute docent-led tour at 6:30pm.

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Local historian Robert Kelleman, founder of the Texas History & Culture organization, leads a free guided walking tour of the Stockyards starting at 9:30am. The meet-up point is the Quanah Parker statue in front of the Hyatt Place Hotel (132 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 202-821-6325 text only). Look for the man in the fedora-style hat and a group of friendly people. The tour finishes shortly before 11:30am, just in time to catch The Herd on one of its daily cattle drives.

Sunday, January 5, 2025

Every Sunday at 2pm, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215) invites families with children to a free special tour for younger visitors. Each tour visits a few works on view and includes a family activity focusing on a highlighted work from the collection.

All Weekend

End your holiday season at the final weekend of the third annual Lightscape event at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160). Walk about the park and explore the whimsical nature of winter through color, fire, light, and music in this immersive experience that’s great for all ages. Lightscape is open daily thru Mon, Jan 1. Tickets start at $15 at FWBG.org/Lightscape.

Want to know more about Sundance Square? A 45-minute expert-guided walking tour starts at the Visitors Center (508 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-229-3569) any Wed-Sun from noon to 8pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also call to schedule your $20 tour. For more information, visit SundanceSquare.com.