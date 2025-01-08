All Weekend

Reality TV’s Ink Masters Tattoo Show hosts the seventh annual Arlington Tattoo Expo 1pm-11pm Fri, 11am-11pm Sat, and 11am-9pm Sun at Arlington Expo Center (1200 Ballpark Way, 817-459-5000). This event features 150 tattoo artists doing live tattooing all weekend, plus vendors, food, and more. Tickets are $25 per day or $40 for a three-day pass at the door. (Note: If your one day is Friday and you arrive before 5pm, you’ll receive $5 off.)

Thursday, January 9, 2025

An evening of cocktails, conversation, and live music await at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933). The theme of this month’s Second Thursdays at the Carter is Printmaking & Pints. Pick up your complimentary drink in the atrium and head to the Lounge 5pm-8pm to experiment with a variety of printmaking techniques inspired by the creative explorations of two artists currently on view: Richard Hunt and Rufino Tamayo. RSVP for free at CarterMuseum.com.

Friday – Saturday, January 10-11, 2025

Would movies like Alien, Jurassic Park, Star Trek, Star Wars, or X-Files be as epic without their majestic musical scores? The answer is no. At 7:30pm Fri-Sat, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will celebrate some of the greatest music in film and TV history as part of Sci-Fi Symphony at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280). Tickets start at $36.30 at FWSymphony.org.

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Fifty years ago, yacht rock wasn’t even a thing. It was all just soft rock. If you want to learn more about that, check out the new documentary Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary on Amazon Prime or HBO. Meanwhile, you can don your captain’s hat for the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Air Supply as the band performs at Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, Arlington, 817-226-4400) at 8pm. Sing along to iconic songs like “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” and more. Tickets start at $61 at ArlingtonMusicHall.org.

Sunday, January 12, 2025

From noon to 5pm, the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451) invites people with children to attend its Family Festival. This museum-wide celebration will include artmaking, face painting, performances, story time, and admission to Dutch Art in a Global Age, featuring masterpieces on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Admission is free.

Monday, January 13, 2025

The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) is hosting another DIY arts-and-crafts event tonight. At 8pm, create some bone and feather wall art with Artio Artisanals, who will lead the workshop. Tickets are $30 on Eventbrite.com and include all the materials needed for the project and one drink ticket to imbibe while you craft.