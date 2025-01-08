SHARE
Face painting is just one of many fun activities at the Kimbell Art Museum’s annual Family Festival on Sunday. Courtesy Kimbell Art Museum

 All Weekend 

Reality TV’s Ink Masters Tattoo Show hosts the seventh annual Arlington Tattoo Expo 1pm-11pm Fri, 11am-11pm Sat, and 11am-9pm Sun at Arlington Expo Center (1200 Ballpark Way, 817-459-5000). This event features 150 tattoo artists doing live tattooing all weekend, plus vendors, food, and more. Tickets are $25 per day or $40 for a three-day pass at the door. (Note: If your one day is Friday and you arrive before 5pm, you’ll receive $5 off.)

The seventh annual Arlington Tattoo Expo rolls into A-town this weekend.
Courtesy Ink Masters

 

 Thursday, January 9, 2025 

An evening of cocktails, conversation, and live music await at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933). The theme of this month’s Second Thursdays at the Carter is Printmaking & Pints. Pick up your complimentary drink in the atrium and head to the Lounge 5pm-8pm to experiment with a variety of printmaking techniques inspired by the creative explorations of two artists currently on view: Richard Hunt and Rufino Tamayo. RSVP for free at CarterMuseum.com.

Ridglea-theater-300x250

 

 Friday – Saturday, January 10-11, 2025 

Would movies like Alien, Jurassic Park, Star Trek, Star Wars, or X-Files be as epic without their majestic musical scores? The answer is no. At 7:30pm Fri-Sat, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will celebrate some of the greatest music in film and TV history as part of Sci-Fi Symphony at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280). Tickets start at $36.30 at FWSymphony.org.

The truth is out there, along with the music of Alien, Jurassic Park, Star Trek, Star Wars, X-Files, and more at the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s Sci-Fi Symphony Fri-Sat.
Courtesy Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

 

 Saturday, January 11, 2025 

Fifty years ago, yacht rock wasn’t even a thing. It was all just soft rock. If you want to learn more about that, check out the new documentary Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary on Amazon Prime or HBO. Meanwhile, you can don your captain’s hat for the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Air Supply as the band performs at Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, Arlington, 817-226-4400) at 8pm. Sing along to iconic songs like “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” and more. Tickets start at $61 at ArlingtonMusicHall.org.

 

 Sunday, January 12, 2025 

From noon to 5pm, the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451) invites people with children to attend its Family Festival. This museum-wide celebration will include artmaking, face painting, performances, story time, and admission to Dutch Art in a Global Age, featuring masterpieces on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Admission is free.

Face painting is just one of many fun activities at the Kimbell Art Museum’s annual Family Festival on Sunday.
Courtesy Kimbell Art Museum

 

 Monday, January 13, 2025 

The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) is hosting another DIY arts-and-crafts event tonight. At 8pm, create some bone and feather wall art with Artio Artisanals, who will lead the workshop. Tickets are $30 on Eventbrite.com and include all the materials needed for the project and one drink ticket to imbibe while you craft.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY