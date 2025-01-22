Below are some resources for your consideration, including Free Will Astrology, home resources, and more. Welcome to Fort Worth Weekly Classifieds.

ASTROLOGY

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

In 2025, you will have an extraordinary potential to use your mature faculties to beautifully express the wise innocence and lucid perceptions you were blessed with when you were young.

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

In 2025, I suspect that you will cooperate rather harmoniously with adversaries. You and they will have stirring, provocative adventures together.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 20)

You are primed to be an early adapter who launches trends. You will be the first to try novel approaches and experiment with variations in how things have always been done. Enjoy your special capacity. Be bold in generating innovations.

CANCERIAN (Jun 21-Jul 22)

The months ahead will be prime time for you to cultivate and attract peak experiences, those “rare, exciting, oceanic, deeply moving, exhilarating, elevating experiences that generate an advanced form of perceiving reality, and are even mystic and magical in their effect upon the experimenter.”

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 22)

You will have clearance to move and groove with daring expansiveness. Obligations and duties won’t disappear, but they’re more likely to be interesting than boring and arduous. Special dispensations and kind favors will flow more abundantly than they have in a long time.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

What habits of mind and feeling have you absorbed from the world that are not in sync with your highest ideals? The coming months will be a favorable time to work on liberating yourself from your cultural conditioning.

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

You will reach the outer limits of your domain and then push on to explore beyond those limits. You will demolish at least one mental block, break at least one taboo, and dismantle an old wall that has interfered with your ability to give and receive love.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

If an existing intimate bond is less than optimal, the coming months will bring inspiration and breakthroughs to improve it. You could be on the verge of all kinds of enhanced synergetic connections, not just in your love life but in business and artistic partnerships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Expand your understanding of the nature of muses. They may be intriguing people, and might also take the form of voices in your head, ancestral mentors, beloved animals, famous creators, or spirit guides.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Discover the deeper meanings beneath your experiences. Look for revelations about how to successfully wrangle problems, perpetrate liberation, ameliorate suffering, and find redemption.Use your stature and clout to perform an array of good works that are of service to your world this year. Animal rights, environmentalism, and human rights are all areas for your consideration.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20- Feb 18)

Heighten your awareness of which of your thoughts are excellent and which are not, but don’t think too much. Monitor the flow of your thoughts and practice the art of knowing which ones should be questioned and which should not be taken seriously. Don’t overthink it!

PISCES (Feb19-Mar 20)

Cultivate more peace of mind than you have ever managed to arouse. I double-dare you to update traditions whose emotional potency has waned.

EXPANDED HOROSCOPES

For unabridged versions of the horoscopes above by Rob Brezsny, go to FreeWillAstrology.com .

BUY / SELL / TRADE

CATTLE BARN

Welcome Stock Show Cowboys! All your favorite vendors will be at the Cattle Barn Flea Market (4445 River Oaks Blvd) this weekend. Earl’s booth has tack and other rodeo goodies! Open Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

HORROR FILM FUNDING

Fort Worth young adult seeks funding for an independent horror project. For more information or to donate, visit IndieGoGo.com/projects/the-mastermind-the-movie#/ .

MORE BOOKS THAN, WOW!

The Published Page Bookstop (10 E Chambers St, Cleburne, 817-349-6366) is open 10am-6pm Wed-Sat and 1pm-6pm Sun. An authentic “Old School” bookstore on the courthouse square of Historic Downtown Cleburne, TX, just 20 minutes south of FW, it’s a true Texas treasure. For more info, visit PublishedPage.com .

POWER GENERATORS

Prepare for power outages with Briggs & Stratton® PowerProtect™ standby generators, the most powerful home standby generators available. Industry-leading, comprehensive, 7-year warranties ($849 value). Proudly made in the U.S.A. Call Briggs & Stratton today at 1-855-988-6789.

HAVE A LITTLE FAITH

CELEBRATION

Located at 908 Pennsylvania Av (817-335-3222), Celebration Community Church has services on Sundays at 10am. Want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church at home before attending in person? All services can also be viewed on YouTube ( @CelebrationCommunityChurch130 ).

POTTER’S HOUSE

Join the Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) for Sunday Service at 8am and Wednesday Bible Study at 7pm. For more info, visit us online at www.TPHFW.org .

HEALTH & WELLNESS

HOME RESOURCES

MIND-BODY-SPIRIT

THE AURA CLINIC

Full-service wellness, holistic, metaphysical, and psychic sanctuary. New location coming soon. More info at MyAuraClinic.com .

HIGHER PURPOSE

Everyone has a higher purpose. Find yours at Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, FWTX, HigherPurposeEmporium.com , 682-207-5351).

MASSAGE THERAPY

Hannah in Hurst offers Professional Therapeutic Massage from light to deep techniques. No outcalls, flexible schedule. (mt4797). Call 817-590-2257 today.

THE WILD HARE HOLISTIC FAIR

Join us every 4th Saturday of the Month at 1959 Sandy Lane in Fort Worth. The next event is this Saturday, January 25th and admission is free!

NOTICES

GET PUBLISHED!

Dorrance Publishing, trusted by authors since 1920, is accepting submissions. Book manuscripts are currently being reviewed. Comprehensive services include consultation, production, promotion and distribution. Call 1-866-256-0940 for Your Free Author`s Guide or visit dorranceinfo.com/ftworth and become a published author.

WHAT’S YOUR STORY?

We work with guest contributors to publish SEO articles and press releases. Email Marketing@fwweekly.com for more information.

SERVICES

FREE SPAY / NEUTER

Need a FREE Spay/Neuter? Texas Coalition for Animal Protection has clinics near you. Schedule an appointment today. Call 1-833-636-1757 or visit TexasForThem.org .

MECHANIC

Is Your Ride Winter Weather Ready? Cowtown Rover (3958 Vickery, Fort Worth, 817-731-3223) can help. With our handy pick-up and drop-off services, having your car checked out could not be easier. More info at www.CowtownRover.com .

SUBMISSIONS