ALL WEEKEND

Jazz guitarist/composer Jean Baptiste Reinhardt (1910-1953) is being celebrated once again at the 21st Annual Django Reinhardt Festival Fri-Sun at Arts Fifth Avenue (1628 5th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-9500). Along with French food and film screenings, there’ll be live performances by Francie Meaux Jeaux with Jimmie Dreams and Drew Phelps on Friday, then Gypsy Moon and String Theory Manouche on Saturday. On the final evening of the festival, A5A is also celebrating the life of Brazil’s Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927-1994) with performances by Marcelo Berestovoy, Javier Guitierrez, Max Robertson, Jeff Plant, and Alfredo Gonzales. Sunday promises to be an “experimental evening to celebrate the music of two of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, Django and Jobim,” with the music of the two icons mixed “in ways you’ve never heard before.” The film titles will be chosen later this week but will be documentaries about Django, his contemporaries, and the gypsy lifestyle and their music. For updates, follow Arts 5th Avenue on social media. Tickets ($35 per day; $90 for a weekend pass) include a taste of Country French cuisine. Coffee and tea are provided. Other concessions are available by donation. Doors open at 6:30pm Fri-Sat and 5:30pm Sun.

Friday, January 24, 2025

As part of the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Horses & Horsemen of the World gallops into Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-392-7469) at 7pm. Experience the culture and heritages of four countries through performances by Ben Atkinson of England, Dan James of Australia, Tomas Garcilazo of Mexico, and Bobby Kerr of the United States. Tickets start at $15 at bit.ly/HorsesandHorsemenTickets.

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Waco-based Red Dirt boys Ghosts of Hill County are celebrating the release of their new single “Home for a Hotel” at Madame Pearl’s Dancehall & Saloon (302 W Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 682-730-2499). There is no cost to attend. You can also catch them at Hoots Bar (5220 E FM 1187, Burleson, 817-563-5583) on Friday. Both gigs are at 9pm. Cover is $10, but ladies get in free 7pm-9pm.

Friday – Saturday, January 24-25, 2025

Da-da-da-daaaaaaa, da-da-daaa. Da-da-da-daaaaaaaaaa, da-da-da-da-da. Translation: Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is doing Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in concert! As the classic 1981 film screens at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) at 7:30pm Friday or Saturday, the FWSO will perform the epic John Williams score live. Tickets start at $36.30 at FWSymphony.org.

Sunday, January 26, 2025

Claire Hinkle, Cory Cross, LABELS, and some other surprise guests will perform at the Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798). MC Ian Mac will help us announce and celebrate the winners of our 2024 Music Awards starting at 6pm. There is no cost to attend. Please RSVP at bit.ly/FWWMA_Ceremony_JAN26.