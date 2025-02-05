This Sunday, most of us will be watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at 5:30pm on Fox. Are you going out or staying in for this? Either way, I have ideas.

1.) Big Easy for the Big Game

Are you planning a NOLA-themed watch party? Dusty Biscuit Beignets (411 South Main St, Ste 109, 817-841-9255) would like you to imagine a spread with andouille and chicken gumbo, beignets, boudin balls, and king cake. They also suggest you try the Dusty Queso, y’all. “We’d put ours up against anybody’s liquid gold,” they recently said. Order all of the above at DustyBiscuit.square.site.

2.) Drum Roll, Please

An “electrifying drumline” is only part of the fun you can expect at Big Game Bash 2025 at Texas Live! (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, 817-852-6688). Doors open at 11am for an all-ages watch party. The game will be televised on a 100-foot screen in the main area and all the other big TVs in the venue’s 11 adjoining bars. There’ll also be contests every quarter and performances by the Lone Stars (the official dance/cheer team for Texas Live!) and their drumline, plus food and drink specials all day. Tickets are $10 per person at Texas-Live.com. For $30 more, you can add on a buffet meal.

3.) Family Fiesta

El Chico Cafe (1549 S Bowen Rd, Pantego, 817-265-8335) is taking orders for family-style meals for this Sunday. These ready-to-eat Tex-Mex specials feature fajitas, tacos, or enchiladas, to-go only. The fajita option includes your choice of chicken, steak, or combination fajitas on a bed of sautéed vegetables, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and flour tortillas ($69.95). There is also a package of 12 tacos with your choice of crispy corn or flour tortillas filled with spicy beef or chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes, served with refried beans and rice ($47.99). The enchilada package comes with your choice of beef with chili con carne, cheese and onion with chili con carne, spinach with sour cream sauce, or chicken with sour cream sauce ($47.99). To order, call the restaurant or visit ElChico.com/Features and choose “order online” under the featured drop-down.

4.) Fly, Fans, Fly

Birdie’s Social Club (2736 W 6th St, Fort Worth, 817-888-8914) welcomes you and your (leashed) dog to watch the game with them. When the game kicks off at 5:30pm, so do the drink specials, including $5 Bloody Marys, $5 micheladas, and $15 pitchers of domestic beer. The bar’s newly revamped food menu now includes a Fajita Tailgate Pack that feeds 4-6 people. It includes your choice of steak, chicken, or combo fajitas, plus rice, beans, corn cake, flour tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. See more at BirdiesSocialClub.com/Food.

5.) Black and White Affair

Need a simple party idea? How about some football-themed Oreo cookies? In the Last Call section of Oreos.com, you can order two packs for $7 with “five football designs in play” (clever) and have them shipped or grab some at your local Kroger, Target, or Walmart. Speaking of parties, Party City is in the process of going out of business and has football party supplies up to 40% off at all area locations.

6.) Superfans and Tailgaters, Unite

Thirsty Lion Gastropub, with five area locations, including Euless (1220 Chisholm Trl, Ste 100, 817-283-9000) and Irving (350 Las Colinas Blvd West, 214-496-0400), is offering Superfan and Tailgater packages Sunday for quantities of two or more for delivery or to-go only. The Superfan includes pulled pork sliders, chicken tenders, mac ’n’ cheese, artichoke spinach dip, chips and salsa, and oven-baked soft pretzels, while the Tailgater has burger sliders, spicy fried chicken sliders, chips and queso, and wings with Buffalo and Korean barbecue sauces, and celery and carrot sticks. Both are priced at $19.95 per person. Order now at ThirstyLionGastropub.com.

7.) Raise the Roof

The Fort Worth chapter of the Rooftop Cinema Club, which screens movies on the roof of the Worthington Renaissance Hotel (235 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, 817-870-1000), is hosting its Big Game on the Big Screen watch party. Starting at 5pm, enjoy all the action on a 24-foot LED screen against the backdrop of the Fort Worth skyline. Seating is first come, first served. This event is for 18+ only, and no outside food or drinks are allowed. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase on the rooftop, and there is a food menu with hot dogs, sandwiches, nachos, and more. Tickets are $20 per person at RooftopCinemaClub.com.

8.) Up the (Grid) Irons

Game day at the Haltom Theater (5601 E Belknap St, Haltom City, 682-250-5678) will include metal music by the band Eva Kora with Asphalt, Cortez, Dreamkeeper, and Midnight Murder Show in the theater room while the game is being shown on the projection screen in the side/diner room. While “The Haltom sells hot dogs” has been an ongoing joke and fodder for many memes, owner Chaz Buchanan says, they do actually serve them along with cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, and grilled cheese. “I think we have the best burgers around,” he adds. Doors open at 4pm, and the music starts at 6pm. All ages are welcome.