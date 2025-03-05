It’s our second annual special issue devoted to the better sex, and it comes at a much-needed time. Women are under attack by conservative politicians at every level but especially federally. We’re here to tell all the ladies, “We’ve got your back.” In our pages, we will continue calling out our hateful, backward, power-hungry legislators while celebrating all things woman — not just once a year but every day. For this issue, there’s a lot to unpack, including an interview with four local women stalwarts in the food/drink industry (pg. 17), an interview with five Texas women horror writers (pg. 9), a list of fun fem-centric things to do throughout the month (pg. 13), a closeup of Rooftop Cinema Club’s monthlong celebration of women from film and TV (pg. 21), a profile of the woman behind the local music catalog/promotional office Amplify 817 (pg. 24), and so much more. We hope you enjoy Weekly Women and share it wide. The more of us working toward toppling the patriarchy, the sooner true equality will come.

Weekly Women is here! Start by reading about three generations of Black women who have made Army history in the Army Legacy article in Metro.