MOVERS & SHAKERS

While it might have “brothers” in the name, women take center stage at Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus. Garden Bros.’ Chad Ridge says their graceful aerialists and strongwomen onstage, as well as the choreographers and logistics ladies behind the scenes, are the backbone of the entire operation. “Women hold the majority of pivotal leadership roles,” he said. “This isn’t just a show. It’s a living testament to equality, a place where ‘the show must go on’ mentality means that everyone, regardless of gender, works hand in hand.” See for yourself now thru Sunday at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth) with two shows Thu-Fri and three shows Sat-Sun. Weekly readers are eligible for a 30% discount by using code FWWeekly at GardenBrosNuclearCircus.com.

Don’t miss out on a chance to be amazed at this year’s NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Tournament this April. Sessions run Thu, Apr 17, thru Sat, Apr 19, at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000). Tickets start at $90 on Ticketmaster.com.

This is the final season the Dallas Wings will play hoops in Arlington before they leave us for, well, Dallas. Catch the season home opener at 6:30pm on Fri, May 16, when they face off against the Minnesota Lynx at College Park Center (600 S Center St, UTA, Arlington, 817-272-5584). Single game tickets are not on sale for the 2025 Dallas Wings season quite yet. Keep an eye on Wings.WNBA.com for updates.

For more basketball goodness, read this week’s Stuff story.

Women’s soccer is having a moment as well. There is a new docuseries called Raising Her Game that covers the developments in U.S. soccer and women’s sports that led to present-day successes, all through the eyes and experiences of the team at the University of Texas at Austin. You can stream it for free on the new sports app Victory+, which also shows Dallas Stars games. Find it at VictoryPlus.com, your phone’s app store, or with an app search on your smart TV. For more details on the series, check out their website at RHGMovie.com or follow @RaisingHerGame1 on Instagram. (PS: RHG was written and directed by the Weekly’s own Rush Olson, who writes the Sports Rush column.)

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

This Saturday, the Tarrant County Democratic Party invites you to attend the International Women’s Day Unite & Resist Protest in front of the courthouse (100 W Weatherford St, Fort Worth) 3pm-5pm to defend women’s rights, bodies, and futures. For safety purposes, please RSVP at TCDems.org/2025InternationalWomensDay.

The women of Arts 5th Avenue and the nonprofit animal food pantry Don’t Forget to Feed Me (DF2FM.org) are joining forces to help animals in need. Cat food is at a critical low. You can help by dropping off any size or brand of cat and/or dog food, wet or dry, or gallon-sized snap seal (not the slider kind) storage bags (for repackaging food) at Arts 5th Avenue (1628 5th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-9500) noon-6pm any Mon-Thu thru Mon, Mar 31.

Cuisine for Healing (1614 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-921-2377), a local nonprofit dedicated to making nutritious, delicious food readily available to people combating disease, has a fundraising event coming up. Dinner Party for Life will be at River Crest Country Club (1501 Western Av, Fort Worth) 6pm Thu, Mar 27. This one-of-a-kind intimate dinner party will feature five local celebrity chefs, each preparing a different course, with Chef Jon Bonnell as the MC and Dr. Kimberly Latoya Washington as the keynote speaker. Tickets start at $140 at CuisineforHealing.org.

MEDIA MOGULS

Get ready for the ultimate gals night out with Brooke and Danielle from the Gals on the Go Podcast (GalsontheGoPodcast.com) at Texas Theatre (231 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas) 7pm Fri. The gals are ready to dish on untold stories and dive into your favorite topics — girl talk, unpopular opinions, raw moments, and more. The evening will be interactive, filled with games and audience participation. As one naturally does with their best friend, Brooke and Danielle will playfully roast each other, too. Tickets start at $25 on Prekindle.com.

When I have a hot time planned on Saturday nights, I stream SNL on Sunday mornings. When I don’t, I never miss an episode in real time. I think this week is one of those times. In honor of International Women’s Day, the incomparable Lady Gaga is doing double duty as the host and musical guest. After her epic rendition of “Dick in a Box” on the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, this should be good.

In my spare time, I have two new books I’d like to read. Join me, won’t you, then report back. First, I’ll be digging into the new memoir of the legendary frontwoman of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre, Kathleen Hanna’s Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk. Besides being a badass, Hanna has battled Lyme disease and married a Beastie Boy. Next, I’ll be checking out Chelsea Handler’s new I’ll Have What She’s Having, in which the comedian shares the story of becoming the woman she always wanted to be and embracing her life as it is at age 50.

MUSICAL MAVENS

I’m from Dallas. My apologies. I got here as soon as I could. Inexplicably, I was turned on to former Dallasite and musical genius St. Vincent only a few years back, long after she’d left North Texas. I could kick myself that I never went to a local show. I’ve never even seen her on tour. She’s playing at The Factory in Deep Ellum (2713 Canton St, Dallas, 214-749-5757) 8pm Sun, Apr 5, with special guest Glass Beams, so I’ll rectify the situation then. My husband bought me tickets for Christmas, so I’m good (thanks for asking), but for those on the hunt, you can still get them starting at $54.50 on AXS.com.

As part of its ongoing International Women’s Day programming, Rooftop Cinema Club presents Disco for the Dolls: Charli, Chappell, Carpenter featuring the music of Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter on Thu, Apr 17. This will be a “silent disco” party using wireless headphones instead of loudspeakers. Tickets are $15 at RooftopCinemaClub.com. For more on what Rooftop is up to this month and next, see the Screen article a few pages back in this very issue.

Several local women musicians have upcoming gigs you should know about. Read about what Gabby Minton is up to in this week’s HearSay. As for what many of the other ladies (and gentlemen) have going on in early March, check out the last graphic below.

While you don’t need a special occasion to visit woman-owned (or co-owned) businesses,

some must-attend food and booze events are happening soon at several of them. Read about that in Ate Day8 a Week.