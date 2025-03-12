Thursday, March 13, 2025

Pantera and Rigor Mortis weren’t the only underground thrash outfits to come out of Arlington in the late 1980s. Their contemporaries Gammacide formed in 1986 and released one epic album, Victims of Science, in 1989. Before parting ways in the early ’90s, they had shared the stage with Dark Angel, Death, Exodus, Kreator, Morbid Angel, Sacred Reich, and more. Members Alan Bovee, Rick Perry (currently in Iron Jaw), and Scott Shelby went on to form Warbeast, while vocalist Varnam Ponville moved away from the area and formed Varnam Ponville’s Cauldron. With the addition of drummer Joey Gonzales (Phil Anselmo & The Illegals, Warbeast), Gammacide are getting back together for a reunion show at the upcoming Hell’s Heroes festival in Houston. Tonight’s pre-festival hometown gig at Haltom Theater (5601 E Belknap St, Haltom City, 682-250-5678) will be Gammacide’s first time onstage together in more than a decade. Bed of Nails goes on at 7pm, followed by Perico, then Gammicide at 9pm. Admission is $20.

Friday, March 14, 2025

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160) is hosting its first after-hours event of the season. From 6:30pm to 8:30pm, Blooms & Beats features spring blooms and live music by local country band Seven6 in the Horseshoe Garden. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Gordo’s Mexican Cantina and Mission Burgers. Tickets are $15 at FWBG.org.

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Decolonizing the Music Room, a nonprofit working toward a more equitable future for minority voices in music education, research, and performance, is hosting its Fifth Annual Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2800) noon-10pm featuring Dom Flemons and Kyshona, plus Demeanor, Rev. Robert Jones Sr., Kafari, Rising Stars Fife & Drum Band, Yasmin Williams, and more. Tickets start at $20 on Prekindle.com. For more info, visit FWAAMFest.com.

Sunday, March 16, 2025

In November, I bought my husband a new set of patio furniture for his birthday. Last weekend, during the storms, the umbrella took flight, never to be seen again. To prevent such happenings at what was meant to be the first Rock ’N’ Roll Rummage Sale of the season, Honeysuckle Rose Events canceled its Mar 8 market and rescheduled it for today. It’s noon-6pm at the South Main MicroPark (105 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-923-1649) with more than 40 local vendors selling antiques, art, books, collectibles, jewelry, oddities, retro items, vintage finds, and more. Food is available for purchase. Admission is free.

Monday, March 17, 2025

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! In honor of the occasion, Messina Hof Winery (201 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-442-8463) is hosting St. Paddy’s Day Pairings 6:15pm-8:15pm. Your taste buds will dance a jig as you enjoy expertly paired Messina Hof wines with delicious Irish-inspired bites, including corned beef tacos, shepherd’s pie, and more. Tickets are $40 at ExploreTock.com/Messina-Hof-Grapevine. For more shenanigan ideas, read this week’s ATE DAY8 a Week a few pages back.

All Week

Do you have used formal wear or accessories collecting dust? The Mansfield Public Library (104 S. Wisteria St, Mansfield, 817-728-3690) is hosting its inaugural Once Upon a Dress formal wear exchange, offering a free option to teens this prom season. Now thru Wed, Mar 19, the library will accept clean, gently used prom dresses, plus accessories, shoes, suits/suit pieces, and tuxedos. These donations will go directly to local high school students looking for stylish prom attire, all at no cost. To donate, drop off items at the library 10am-6pm Mon/Wed/Fri, 10am-8pm Tue/Thu, or 10am-4pm Sat. (The shopping opportunities for students will be 2pm-5pm Fri, Mar 21, and noon-3pm Sat, Apr 12. All high school students are welcome to shop for free during these events.)