When our annual Zest special issue hits newsstands next week, you’ll have way more than eight ideas to choose from with our Night & Day column featuring food and booze events for April and May. Meanwhile, here are some events happening the rest of March.

Friday, March 21, 2025

With Opening Day rapidly approaching, TX Whiskey is releasing a limited-edition baseball bottle and screening the film 42 inside the Oak Room at TX Whiskey Ranch (2601 Whiskey Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, 817-840-9140). A surprise MLB guest will also visit from 6pm to 9pm. Airstyle Art will engrave purchased bottles, and a food truck will be on-site. Doors open at 6pm, the movie will begin at 6:45pm, and the overall event ends at 9pm. Bring a camping chair for the flick. You must be 21+ to attend. Tickets are $10 on TXWhiskey.com.

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Horus Hall (208 NW 24th St, Fort Worth, 817-683-2882) is the spot for the Fifth Annual Cowtown Crawfish Boil. From noon to 8pm, $20 gets you 1 pound of crawfish and two drinks, but for $70, you can upgrade to an all-you-can-eat ticket. Along with those tasty mudbugs, Squeezebox Bandits, the Tommy Luke Trio, and the Eagle Mountain Band will perform. You can also take a break and stroll through a nearby car show and vendors market.

There will also be a vendor market at Maple Branch Craft Brewery (2628 Whitmore St, Fort Worth, 817-862-7007) 1pm-6pm. Vendors will be located both inside and out, weather permitting, and the usual award-winning craft beer and wood-fired pizza are on the menu.

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Cat City Grill (1208 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-916-5333) is hosting its Italian Wine Dinner showcasing a five-course meal prepared by Chef Osman Suarez paired with wines by Banfi. The cost is $130 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call the restaurant for reservations.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Martin House Brewing Company (220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, Fort Worth, 817-222-0177) is kicking off its 12th anniversary at the Barrel-Aged Beer Dinner with food from Oh Balls Food Truck 7pm-9pm. The five courses include cacio e pepe popcorn paired with Bianca (5%), a burrata with Mmm … Donuts (12%), a filet crostini with The Angel from My Nightmare (12%), a braised pork belly with Forbidden Fruit (13.8%), and Bananas Foster panna cotta paired with Bonjook (14.6%). Tickets are $60 on Shop.MartinHouse.com.

Business owners, before you head off to the beer dinner above, did you book space in the aforementioned Zest 2025 special issue? Today is the deadline. Reach out to Marketing@FWWeekly.com with ideas, comments, compliments, or to book that advertising space. #PayingtheBills

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Central Market (4651 W Fwy, Fort Worth, 817-989-4700) invites you and the kids to “get a little wild in our aisles” at Tropics Kids’ Stroll from 10am to 1pm. Along with sampling bites throughout the store, your little explorer will receive a beach ball, a pineapple squish toy, tropical sunglasses, and a $5-off-$40 coupon. Register to join this free treasure hunt at CentralMarket.com/tropics-stroll-2025.

If you’re in the Cultural District for Spring Gallery Night, stop by Winslow’s Wine Bar (4101 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-546-6843) 10am-11pm. Newly remodeled, Winslow’s now offers a full-service bar and an enhanced menu with braised short ribs and a catch of the day, plus indoor and outdoor seating. There is also a brunch menu served until 2pm on weekends.