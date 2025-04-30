All Weekend

Mayfest (Trinity Park, 2401 University Dr, 817-332-1055) is back for its 53rd anniversary 3:30pm-9pm Thu, 3:30pm-10pm Fri, 10am-10pm Sat, and 11am-7pm Sun. Entertainment includes an art and gift market, a beer and wine garden, a children’s area, food and beverage booths, an expanded carnival midway, live music on seven community stages, and the annual fun run. Tickets are $7-12 at Mayfest.org. For artist and performer info and other updates, follow Facebook.com/Mayfest or visit Mayfest.org.

If you don’t already have a Fort Worth Public Library card, now would be a great time to get one. Now thru Saturday, go to your local public library, present your card, and receive one free ticket to Mayfest while supplies last. To find the location nearest you, go to FWPL.info/location.

Thursday, May 1, 2025

May Day typically celebrates workers and the labor movement internationally. This year, those voices need to be heard more than ever. Mobilize.us has announced several day-of-action-type events. At 3pm will be a Car Caravan at Old City Hall (200 Texas St, Fort Worth) for the purpose of uniting to defend labor rights and immigrant justice. Organizers feel the time for solidarity is now. “In just a few months, [Donald] Trump’s attacks on unions, federal workers, immigrants, and trans and genderqueer people have rolled back decades of hard-fought progress. These assaults demand a united response. The labor movement and the immigrant rights movement must stand together to resist these attacks and demand dignity for all.” May Day organizers ask that you bring your signs, your people, and your power. For more information or dates of other likeminded North Texas events, visit Mobilize.us/mayday.

Friday, May 2, 2025

Artspace 111 (111 Hampton St, Fort Worth, 817-692-3228) is hosting an opening reception from 5:30pm to 8pm for two new exhibits. A Humble Gift showcases the works of Ariel Davis, while The Soft Parts features art by Stella Alesi. Both solo shows run now thru Sat, Jun 7. The gallery is open 11am-5pm, Tue-Sat every week.

Saturday – Sunday, May 3-4, 2025

Scarborough Renaissance Festival (2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, @SRFestival) is now open for the 2025 season 10am-7pm every Sat-Sun, plus Memorial Monday. Along with an artisan market, turkey legs, jousting shows, and fun for the kids, every weekend features a different theme. This Sat-Sun is Fantasy Weekend, where cosplay is encouraged, and May Day and the beginning of spring are celebrated with flower adornment. Tickets are $38 for adults, $28 for children 5-12, and free for kids ages 4 and under at SRFestival.com.

Sunday, May 4, 2025

The good folks at Holocron Toy Store (3613 W Vickery Blvd, Ste 105, Fort Worth, 817-489-5600) — and Star Wars fans in general — love a good pun, especially “May the Fourth be with you.” Along with next-door neighbor Muy Frio Margaritas, the Holocrons are spending their very niche holiday to help a nonprofit up the block. The parking lot party, 11am-5pm Sat, will include activities, food trucks, and raffle prizes benefiting The Wellman Project, which provides schools with art resources for the classroom and beyond. There is no cost to attend, but school supply donations are encouraged.

Monday, May 5, 2025

Fort Worth Camera is hosting one of its Funkytown Focus events (previously known as Fort Worth Foto Fest) in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Grab your camera and join them at Joe T. Garcia’s (2201 N Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-626-4356) to experience the colors and excitement of an authentic Mexican fiesta, complete with a mariachi band and ballet dancers from Ballet Folklorico. Tickets are $50 on Eventbrite and include dinner in the reserved Los Portales area of the restaurant, as well as premier shooting access to the evening’s entertainment. Fort Worth Camera recommends bringing a moderate-to-telephoto lens and leaving your tripod at home. (For more Cinco de Mayo events, see this week’s Ate Days a Week column.)