While many of us think of Cinco de Mayo as an extra day of tequila, it means much more. What began as a commemoration of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 has become a celebration of Mexican-American culture. Thanks to beer and liquor advertising campaigns in the 1980s, it’s now a big deal in the U.S. Along with bars and restaurants, many municipalities in North Texas are also joining in this year. Here are eight happenings for your consideration.

Here in The Fort

Shogun Taqueria (formerly Paco’s Mexican Cuisine) (1500 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-759-9110) and neighboring Gustos Burgers + Bar are hosting Cinco de Mercado on Sunday from noon to 8pm, with food and drink specials, face painting, a jump house, and vendors, plus music by DJ Richie. There is no cost to attend.

Rex’s Bar & Grill (1501 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-968-7397), open daily 11 am-midnight, is celebrating with food and drink specials Sat-Sun. Follow their event page at Facebook.com/RexsBarandGrill for updates.

Then, on Monday, head to Los Vaqueros Stockyards (2513 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-759-9110) for the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta from 4pm to 9pm, with swag and tastings from Gran Malo and live music by Latin Express. There is no cost to attend, but reservations are recommended at LosVaqueros.com.

Arlington

The parking lot of 20 After 4 Vape Shop (3701 S Cooper St, Arlington, 682-252-4116) is the location of the free Cinco de Mayo Car Meet & Market from 1pm to 6pm Sat. There will be a car and bike show, eats and drinks from food trucks, face painting and other family activities, and a vendor market with handmade and vintage finds, plus on-site dog adoptions.

Burleson

The City of Burleson has a free, family-friendly Cinco de Mayo celebration 6pm-8pm Sat at Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza (141 W Renfro St, Burleson, 817-426-9600). Entertainment provided by Texian Internet Radio will include live music by the Daniel Lopez y Aventura Band and Ballet de Folklorico de Fort Worth.

Grand Prairie

The Grand Prairie Hispanic Association for Culture and Education and the City of Grand Prairie will hold a Cinco de Mayo Parade and Celebration on Saturday. The parade begins at 10am at the intersection of Main Street and Belt Line Road and ends at City Hall (300 W Main St). This all-day celebration includes food, vendor booths, and live entertainment in downtown Grand Prairie.

Up Yonder

This Monday, Cantina Laredo is making it easy to celebrate in style with festive cocktails and shareable menu offerings available for dine-in or to-go at the locations in Addison (4546 Belt Line Rd, 972-458-0962) and Frisco (1125 Legacy Dr, 214-618-9860). Seasonal cocktail options include: Red Pepper ’Rita (Espolòn Blanco Tequila, Dos Hombres Mezcal, Reàl Pepper Puree, fresh lemon, and lime juices); Dos Hombres Michelada (Dos Hombres Mezcal, Modelo Especial Draft, Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, fresh lime juice, and Worcestershire sauce); Cabo Flip ’Rita (Cabo Wabo Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, and fresh lime juice, topped with a lime boat filled with Cabo Wabo Blanco Tequila); and Sotol Sunrise (Nocheluna Sotol, Finest Call Grenadine, and orange juice). For info on appetizer packs, family fajita packs, and other food options, visit CantinaLaredo.com.

Cinco de Mayo at Grandscape (5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony) from 6pm to 9pm Mon will feature live music by the Dreaming of You Selena Experience and Mariachi Águilas de UNT. While no outside alcohol or coolers are permitted, you are welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the vast lawn seating area. For more information, go to Grandscape.com/visit/.