Freedom Holding Corp., a Nasdaq-listed U.S.-based financial services company renowned for its dynamic growth across Central Asia, is embarking on its next ambitious chapter — expanding into new international markets. The company’s current focus is on the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Georgia. Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding, outlined the strategy and vision behind the firm’s global push.

The new frontier for Freedom Holding Corp. is the Middle East — Freedom Holding is close to completing the licensing process in the UAE, where it plans to launch an institutional business model focused on the B2B segment in the near future.

The key offering will be the Freedom platform, Tradernet, which provides technologically advanced solutions for brokerage services and access to global markets. Freedom Holding offers the unique ITS platform, an ecosystem developed in Kazakhstan for international trading in financial instruments.

The UAE stands out as one of the few regional markets where individuals are permitted to trade directly on international exchanges — a fact that significantly expands the opportunity set for Freedom Holding.

Brokers in the Emirates will be able to offer their clients streamlined access to U.S. and global markets through the Tradernet platform. “This is a gateway to a new world for us. We are not simply entering the market — we are building infrastructure for the entire ecosystem,” Timur Turlov explains.

Freedom Holding Corp. has also entered the Turkish market, which it sees as one of its strategic priorities, especially in terms of the retail segment. “In Turkey, we want to do retail business according to the model that already works in Kazakhstan. In fact, it’s a copy of our business model,” explains Timur Turlov.

The company is finalizing regulatory approval and preparing to offer clients access not only to Turkish equities but also to U.S. stocks. “We are actively building out operations even before launch. I hope we achieve our first sale before the end of this year,” he adds.

The development and integration of the ITS platform is one of the key components of Freedom Holding’s international expansion. Brokers from Kazakhstan, Armenia, and other CIS countries are already connecting to the system. “Through the ITS platform established at AIFC in Kazakhstan, we will connect brokers from various countries, including the Emirates and Turkey,” says Turlov.

Freedom Holding also sees Georgia as a promising destination, where work is underway to create a regional hub. The company has recently held high-level meetings with government officials to explore partnership opportunities and support infrastructure development.

In addition, the company already holds licenses in the U.S. “We intend not only to offer our platforms and services but also to integrate local brokerage firms into our ecosystem, strengthening our financial centers globally,” he says.

One of Freedom Holding’s main competitive advantages remains its technological independence. The company does not simply adapt others’ solutions but builds infrastructure from scratch — both in Kazakhstan and abroad.

“Our core idea this year is to offer truly competitive, technology-driven solutions to the global market,” Turlov concludes.