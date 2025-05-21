Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the arrival of sunshine and pool time, so we compiled a list of our favorite margaritas to help erase any heat-index sadness. We found them served spicy with tajin, while others leaned sour and sweet. There’s the simple shaken on the rocks and the truth of a frozen classic rimmed with salt. So, don your arm floaties and swim trunks before diving into these local joints where the margs are sure to give Jimmy Buffett’s ghost a head rush.

The beachy hideaway Birdie’s Social Club (2735 W 5th St, Fort Worth, 817-886-9028), situated one block north of the bustling West 7th entertainment district, maintains a Key West vibe thanks to pastel hues of blue, green, pink, and yellow and hand-painted tropical signs throughout. Crawfish boils are seasonal occurrences every spring, and last summer, Birdie’s decorated with a nod toward tiki bars. Not offering a lengthy marg list, I opted for their namesake, the Birdie’s Laughing Margarita. Although no joke, bartender Carson Crowell let me in on the secret. “We use orange juice instead of triple sec. The brightness really shines through, and there’s no added sugar.” With a tajin rim served on ice, the first sip delivered that bitter tinge from the acidity before a second taste gave way to smooth sailing. Wednesdays are half-price ’ritas, btw.

Imagine a jalapeno ’rita in hand while perched on an elevated deck under garden bulbs with planters which overlooks South Main Street’s historic buildings. Toss in a thumping mix of reggaeton and classic Tejano, and you’ll find yourself at Buena Vida Taqueria (314 S Main St, Ste 120, Fort Worth, 817-386-5334), where you can start a bar crawl or wind down with a nightcap as the lights stay on until 1am Fri-Sat. What makes BV’s margaritas different? “Everything we make is house-made with fresh ingredients,” says chef and partner Alex Lines, including “freshly pressed juices in our sour mix that bring a touch of sweetness from oranges to balance the tartness of lemon and lime. Coming soon will be options for flavor swirls like strawberry, mango, jalapeno, or watermelon mint.” On Taco Tuesdays or during happy hour (3-6pm Mon-Fri), the margs here are only $5.

When one of the city’s finest taco slingers informed me of plans to leave an Eastside gas station for a brick-and-mortar, he hadn’t yet found a location. When a former barbecue joint next to Abbey Pub became vacant, Angel Fuentes pounced, and now Los Guapos (2708 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-877-0008) is perfect for patrons of the four bars that share the same block. He has since transformed the back patio into a miniature oasis of a tiny bar, TV, and tables for dining. “Outside of our traditional flavor, we offer fun spins on ours with strawberry, coconut, pineapple, or any mixture of them,” he said. Think an adult soda-fountain suicide. During happy hour (3-7pm Mon-Fri), all margs are only $3, and Thursday is an all-day affair.

A familiar face on assorted best of lists, Maggie’s R&R (1264 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-255-5442) affords the Near Southside the only open-air patio and stage for live music, plus a restaurant inside what was once a gas station. When the weather is nice, expect it to be packed. And rightfully so, because once you get comfortable and dive into Maggie’s margaritas, time tends to slip away. There’s a watermelon version or a paleta ’rita, plus regular frozens or on the rocks, but for now, we recommend the floral hibiscus margarita or the Mexican Candy, in which Malibu rum makes a guest appearance.

Just shy of the Stockyards is where the oldest Tex-Mex restaurant in town set up shop after decamping from their Camp Bowie location that had welcomed guests since 1926. While this was a shock to the community, The Original Mexican Eats Cafe (1400 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-761-1890) has adjusted just fine in their new environs, and Tue-Fri, house margaritas are only $5 a pop. But why stop there? The Original serves one of the most robust margarita menus around: 11 rocks versions that include the “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind?” made with Codigo Reposado, a tequila brand owned by troubadour George Strait, and the Tropical Paradise with 1800 Coconut Tequila, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, mango, peach, sweet-and-sour mix, plus five frozens, including mango and peach.

On the sophisticated end, restaurateur Sarah Castillo’s Tinies Mexican (113 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-255-5425) features a traditional marg aptly titled Casita, or “house,” plus several cocktails that teeter on the edge of what defines a standard margarita. And their menu pushes that boundary with seriously impressive results. The Devil’s Margarita consists of Codigo Reposado, Grand Marnier, spicy simple syrup, lime, and a red wine floater. The Recuérdame starts with añejo from locally owned brand La Pulga, followed by Grand Marnier, Campari, and mole bitters providing a hint of cocoa. The Casita is $8 4-6pm Tue-Fri and throws down all day Mondays.

Honorable Mentions: Don Artemio, Los Vaqueros-Stockyards, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen, Taco Heads.