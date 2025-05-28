2025 has been a long hall of doors half ajar. It’s hard to know which ones to kick all the way open and which ones to let the breeze close. When a band loses a lead singer, it seems normal to think this is no longer the same band. The voice changes, and the tone changes. My group, too, is going through some changes, but we are sticking together for a new version of our music family. With these changes come a change in scenery.

We’ve been practicing at the old Fort Worth Roots studio in River Oaks, which has been fantastic but not middle ground for the group. It’s time to move forward, but to where? We have garages, we have walls, but we also live in neighborhoods whose residents wouldn’t appreciate booming taiko drums at 9am on Sunday mornings. So, time of day is an issue. Needing a space where you can practice when you want means 24-hour access. Years ago, I was in a group whose PA was locked in a closet but stolen from our rehearsal room, so cameras and security features are also paramount.

Finding a clean, accessible practice pad where equipment is safe, it’s safe to hang out, and it’s affordable instead of another rent is a beast. Pretty sure no rehearsal space wants you to move in. So, where does this leave us on this valiant journey of determination?

In my search for a new rehearsal room in Fort Worth, I found some noise nook gems you can check out that may work for your band, too.

In 2017, Vaden Todd Lewis of The Toadies and wife Rachel Stas Lewis put together their experiences of rehearsal rooms on the road to form The Loop Artist Rehearsal Complex (2016 Evans Av, Fort Worth, 817-201-7480) as an act of love. (I love a good backstory.) After the $150 security deposit, monthly leases are $350 per month. If you need hourly space, the rate is $85 for a minimum of two hours but still includes a PA, mics, cables, and stands. The Loop is open 24 hours a day.

Easily one of the largest rehearsal studios in the Fort Worth area, Cozmic Rehearsal (5008 Stanley Keller Rd, Haltom City, 682-478-9231) has daily, weekly, or monthly rental spaces accessible 24/7. There is also 24-hour surveillance, and the staff is trained to help with any musician/band needs.

Conveniently located off I-30 and I-35, EMP Rehearsals Fort Worth (1937 Bomar Av, Fort Worth, 817-721-2467) has 15,000 square feet of space divided into 54 clean rooms and is open 24 hours a day with round-the-clock surveillance. The rooms, designed to store equipment, have plenty of outlets with 10-foot ceilings for those David Lee Roth split-jumps off your drummer’s kit. Perks include loading ramps, vending machines, and in-house repair service. EMP also has an Arlington location (220 S Circle Dr, 817-721-2467).

Platinum Music Complex NRH (7301 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, 469-735-5313) offers 24/7 access plus high-tech security. Monthly rental is $300. This location also has a recording studio, a concert hall for up to 170 people, and merch.

Off 820, Avalon Rehearsal and Recording (6941 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-692-4933) offers 38 rehearsal rooms. This location tends to stay full, so the best tactic is to get on the list at JimWrightAvalon@gmail.com, who will notify you when space opens up on a first-come/first-served basis. There have been zero thefts in its 20 years of business, so the 24/7 surveillance is working. Free Wi-Fi and clean rooms are ample. Also available is an hourly room with a vocal PA, drumkit, bass rig, and guitar half stack which goes for $25 an hour for a minimum of three hours. Avalon closes at 10pm.