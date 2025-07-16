Thursday, July 17, 2025

At 7pm, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) will host its 18th annual Modern Dance Festival in the auditorium. Presented by Contemporary Dance/Fort Worth (CD/FW), this free event celebrates the Alex Da Corte exhibit The Whale. An interdisciplinary mix of artforms and ideas will be presented live via screen projection, including the premiere of the duet “Rufus Turpentine,” featuring choreographer/dancer Danielle Georgious with Justin Lockleer; a collaboration between Jennifer Mabus and William Labossiere called “Where has the time gone?”; and more. An audience Q&A with the artists will follow the performances. Admission is free.

Friday, July 18, 2025

Jul 20 marks the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon, and in the event of a worst-case scenario, where the astronauts struck the moon and were waiting there to die, a speech was prepared called “In Event of Moon Disaster.” In 2019, Fort Worth roots rockers Cut Throat Finches asked themselves how things would be different now had the mission failed. The resulting answers formed the foundations of a concept album of the same name. Tonight, the band will perform the album in its entirety live at the new Omni Theater at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1600 Gendy St, Fort Worth, 817-255-9300) as part of its Live from the Omni concert series. Tickets are $25 per person at buy.fwmuseum.org/19900/20555.

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Academia Así es mi Perú, an organization that promotes Peruvian culture, and local nonprofit Artes de la Rosa are hosting Peruvina Festival 2025: Cultivating Our Roots in celebration of Peru’s Independence Day at Artes de la Rosa’s cultural center on the North Side (1440 N Main St, Fort Worth). This family-friendly event begins with a catered reception by Tineo Peruvian Restaurant at 5pm, then the show featuring folkloric dance and live music starts at 6pm. Tickets start at $35 at buy.ticketstothecity.com. Free parking is available.

Sunday, July 20, 2025

From noon to 5pm, the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451) is hosting Family Festival: Ice Cream Sunday. This community event will feature artmaking, gallery activities, live performances, and complimentary ice cream from MELT (while supplies last). For the full schedule, visit KimbellArt.org/IceCreamSunday. The event is free to attend for members and those with daily museum admission tickets.

This Monday & Next

Every Monday over the summer, the White Settlement Public Library (8215 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, 817-367-0166) has been presenting Summer Movies at the Library, featuring a different movie each week at 1pm for families to screen for free. The final two dates include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Jul 18, then The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie on Jul 21 in the library’s storytime room on the big projector screen. Feel free to bring your favorite movie snacks. There is no cost to attend.