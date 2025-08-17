Resistors crowded overpasses in several spots across Tarrant County over the weekend in protest of current Republican leadership locally, statewide, and nationwide. Letters attached to fences spelled out assorted messages, including “BE BRAVE TX DEMS,” “NO KINGS,” and “DC BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE, NOT TRUMP.”

The actions were organized by Fort Worth Area Indivisible with Indivisible TX-24 Action.

“Wow, the energy this morning was great!” posted Fort Worth’s Indivisible about a Euless overpass that attracted around 30 protestors. “Lots of honks, waves, and lights flashing from the drivers. … A few middle fingers (we’re fighting for their rights, too), but overall, it was a very positive response, and we showed a ton of people that they are not alone in this fight!”

Other overpasses with anti-Republican messaging included one near I-30 near Arlington Heights and one at I-20 and Bryant Irvin Road. The Arlington Heights pedestrian bridge draws protestors 7-9am every Tuesday.

“Courage begets courage,” the local Indivisible chapter continued, “and if we don’t use our voices, we will lose our voices!”