The people of Fort Worth adore food. In fact, all over the state, grub is an important part of the day for so many proud Texans. From French toast and classic barbecue to pecan pie and chicken-fried steaks, the food options are both extensive and impressive. Alongside devouring some undisputed favorites, many people also play food-themed games.

Given their love of food, it’s natural for people to be lured in by some of the top food-themed games out there. Many titles in this particular space are also easy to access, particularly through portable devices like tablets and smartphones. From Mexican-themed cuisine products to restaurant management games where you’re in charge of a pizzeria, there are some intriguing options to consider tackling.

So, whether you’re off fishing and need a game to play while you’re munching on some snacks and waiting for some bites, or if you’re keen to dip in and out of a food-themed favorite while waiting for your brisket to perfectly cook, below are some excellent food-themed games to play while devouring some Texan classics. After all, if you love an array of dishes, then why wouldn’t you sample a food-themed game or two?

Overcooked 2 is a Co-Op Gem

Although many games in the space offer a solitary gaming package, there are some co-op cooking games that serve up plenty of entertainment. One of them is Overcooked 2, a product where players have to work amongst the chaos in the kitchen and smash through a plethora of challenging food orders. Working together as a team, this fast-paced challenge is hard to ignore for many knowledgeable foodies.

Good Pizza, Great Pizza is a Perfect Release

As we’ve mentioned briefly already, some games from this particular genre task gamers with running their very own pizzeria. That’s exactly what’s on offer in Good Pizza, Great Pizza, a title where you quite literally have to run your very own pizza joint. There are diners to keep happy, orders to nail, and so much more to get stuck into in this one. If you’re partial to the odd deep-pan delight, then you’ll enjoy this pizza-themed favorite.





McLuck Games Like Chilli Heat Are Fun

An online gaming site with huge potential, the McLuck social casino platform offers games like Chilli Heat that are fun and continue to deliver pleasure to huge audiences. Given Texans’ love of spicy food, Chilli Heat is a title that should definitely be explored. Offering a hot and exciting gaming experience, this top release features a vibrant Mexican theme, complete with mariachi guitars, as well as classic elements associated with a Mexican dining experience, such as hot peppers and tequila. Also featuring crisp graphics and a catchy soundtrack, Chilli Heat is a great game to play.

Halloween Cooking Games Are Spooky

Texas does Halloween extremely well. If you’re a big fan of spine-chilling moments and jump scares, then you’ll undoubtedly take to Halloween Cooking Games. As the game’s title suggests, players are thrown into a terrifying scenario as they aim to smash through this frightfully fun cooking simulator. There are over 175 Halloween-themed treats to get right and around 13000 levels to get through at the time of writing, making Halloween Cooking Games a viable option for many food-loving gamers.

Animal Restaurant is a Blast

Ending with Animal Restaurant, a game where players begin life as a stray kitten before taking over the best spot in town. Sure, it isn’t most realistic title you’ll ever come across, but it delivers in terms of fun and entertainment. With customers to serve and feline staff to manage, plus a whole host of pleasurable mini-games to try, Animal Restaurant is a blast.