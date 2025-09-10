If you’re on a budget — and let’s be real: who isn’t? — but still on the hunt for unique dining experiences, we’ve got you. From direct deals to local steals on Groupon, here are some money-saving ideas to consider.

Prepare yourself for a feast fit for royalty! The King & Queen at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament (2021 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, 888-935-6878) have commanded their chefs to prepare a meal just for you and yours and have knights jousting on horseback to entertain you. Your four-course feast includes tomato bisque soup, garlic bread, and a roasted chicken with herb-basted potato and sweet buttered corn, plus a sweet treat and coffee for dessert. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options are also available. Tickets are $63.71 for adults and $39.06 for kids, but at certain shows now thru Fri, Oct 31, you can use code 15MT online for 15% off. Book now at MedievalTimes.com/experience.

Now, let’s talk Groupon.

For starters, the first time you log in, you are offered the chance to earn $10 off a $20 local deal by providing your number for text messages about the latest deals. Just do it. You can always undo it later. If you’re new to discount dining, the concept is that you prepay Groupon for a set meal plan for a specific restaurant, then redeem this voucher at the business to receive the discounted dining experience. The food value is listed based on the establishment’s usual pricing. A discount is then applied, and you generally pay about half of that original. Unless you’re a complete asshole, you should tip based on the original value of your dinner. For example, if your original value was $150 and the offer is $75, with you paying $35 for the Groupon voucher, calculate your tip on the $150. Capiche?

And so we begin …

With most Groupon deals accommodating two or four people, this is a fun way to organize a double date night. For example, a party of four could attend A Murder Among Us. This outfit holds its murder mystery dinners at a home-based location (501 W 10th St, Fort Worth, @amau.QRMysteryGame) in a closed social setting, where you can participate as an investigator. The two current themes are The Secrets of Valley View: A Hight School Murder Mystery and The McDermott House Murders: A Haunted House Murder Mystery. Tickets are usually $50 per person (or $65 with a flavor-pack add-on that provides extra clues and games), but you can test your investigative skills for $25 per person at Groupon.com/deals/a-murder-among-us-murder-mysteries-42.

Allegory Kitchen & Bar (2601 W Jefferson St, Grand Prairie, 214-677-0000) is an upscale American-fusion establishment led by Carlos Brown. The celebrity chef’s innovative approach to Gullah and French fusion cuisine has earned him a place in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, where his culinary creations are showcased. Allegory is known for its culinary artistry, vibrant nightlife, and a full bar featuring signature cocktails, wine, and beer. This “grown and sexy spot” is offering $160 or $80 in dining credit for $99 or $50, respectively, at Groupon.com/deals/allegory-kitchen-and-bar.

Ernie’s Seafood Restaurant (8206 Bedford Euless Rd, North Richland Hills, 817-498-5511) is a long-standing locally owned eatery known for its fried and grilled seafood. It also has a full bar and serves a variety of burgers, sandwiches, and steaks. For their current deal, Ernie’s is doing fresh seafood or juicy burgers for up to 30%. Vouchers for $20 are $12.50 at Groupon.com/deals/ernie-s-seafood-restaurant-2.

Hey, Sugar. How about some ice cream? No, really. A shop called Hey Sugar Candy & Ice Cream, with locations in several small towns around Texas, has a deal for you at its Roanoke location (111 S Oak St, 682-831-9900). Spend $5 and receive a $10 voucher at Groupon.com/deals/hey-sugar-6. Sounds like a fabulous way for a kid to double their dollars and come home all sugared up, because we all love those rambunctious little devils! L

Tabla Indian Restaurant (5633 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, 682-647-6700) serves a fusion of Indian and Indo-Chinese cuisine. Along with appetizers and curries, biryanis, and noodle and rice dishes, Tabla does street foods, including pani poori and several types of chaat, as well as Dosa waffles and Maharaja burgers, all available via live counter service. You can purchase a $50 voucher for $30 or a $30 voucher for $19. There are also deals on a starter, main dish, and drinks for four or two people, valued at $130 or $65, respectively, at the discounted prices of $69 and $36. Grab this deal at Groupon.com/deals/tabla-indian-restaurant-fort-worth.

Popular UTA hangout Tic-Taco (715 W Park Row Dr, Arlington, 817-617-2980) is known for its birria tacos and fluffy quesadillas. Right now, Tic-Taco is offering up to 25% off with $14 and $28 vouchers worth $20 or $40 toward eats and drinks Mon-Thu at Groupon.com/deals/tic-taco-1.