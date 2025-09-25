When nearly everything is wrong, giving into the nihilism only worsens the situation. You’ve got to make time to celebrate what’s worth fighting for. Enter: Best Of 2025, your definitive guide to all that’s great about Tarrant County. Accept no imitations.

As always, we’ve broken down our hundreds of categories into handy sections: Getting & Spending, People & Places, Arts & Culture, Good Grub, and On the Town. Also as always, just about every category has a Readers’ Choice award and a Critic’s Choice. Sometimes they agree. Often they don’t, which is a big reason why we do what we do every year around this time. We love our readers, and based on the amount of votes we normally receive (thousands), we can tell the feeling is mutual.

We will continue fighting the good fight, and with your help and continued support for our advertisers (and likes and comments on our social posts), victory will be within reach.

Read about our first section of winners in Getting & Spending.