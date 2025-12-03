Thank ya very much, indeed. It’s that time of the season for giving and getting but mostly giving, and we here at the Weekly hope to inspire you to not only shop local but donate to worthy causes. The WARM Place (providing grief support for children and families), Fort Worth HOPE Center (delivering food to families in need and pets), and the Tarrant Area Food Bank are all great places to start your volunteering journey or for donations. For those with a modicum of foldin’ money, peek inside for awesome, mostly local products for everything from stocking stuffers to The Gift. On pg. 26, our music scribes offer a list of stellar presents for the audiophile in your life, while on pg. 29, there’s an equally splendid rundown of all the must-have video games that came out this year. There’s also a bonanza of New Year’s Eve shindigs (pg. 25), a what’s-what about the upcoming FIFA Men’s World Cup and where to buy accompanying merch (pg. 9), a look at a variety of gifts from local artisans (pg. 11), and so much more. So, in the words of Sir Elton John, step into Christmas with us. You won’t be disappointed.

—Anthony Mariani, Editor

About the Cover

The elf on the (thrift store) shelf of this year’s Holidays Edition cover is none other than Fort Worth local Dallas Curry. When he’s not doing Santa’s bidding, you can find him slinging drinks and serving some of the best seafood in town at J&J’s Oyster Bar (612 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-367-9792). A special shout-out is also in order to the kind folks at Goodwill (625 S Cherry Ln, White Settlement, 817-246 1108). Thanks for letting us invade your space! —Jennifer Bovee, Marketing



Metro // Paw Patrol

Thinking of adding a new, furry family member this holiday season? Local animal rescues like Saving Hope should be your first stop. Given the overwhelming number of pets already in shelters, rescue advocates urge the public to first “adopt, not shop.” Adopting a pet can turn a seasonal trend into a lifesaving action. With that in mind, click here to read Teri Webster’s piece about Saving Hope.

Sports Rush // Goodies for Footies

With the FIFA Men’s World Cup coming to North Texas, stocking up on gear now is paramount for optimal soccer watching. Click here to read Rush Olson’s thoughts on how to use the impending December gift-giving season to set up your loved ones for the big event, like Messi setting up a winger making a run.

Big Ticket // The Department Store

Every Wednesday for the last 30 years or so, the Fort Worth Weekly has published a print newspaper with informative articles spanning several sections, including art, books, eats and drinks, music, news, screen, sports, and more. Click here to check out Elaine Wilder’s gift ideas for each of the above.

Night & Day // Holiday Happenings

From pointe shoes to poinsettias, North Texas is full of seasonal cultural delights. Click here to read Jennifer Bovee’s recommendations on the many things to see and do now through January.

Eats & Drinks // Grief in the Gravy

The holiday season isn’t always happy, but memories — especially ones formed around the kitchen and dining table — may make it a little less painful. Click here to read how Jess Delarosa and her family are learning to live without those they love the most and honoring their memories through their traditions, their recipes, and the love they gave them.

Last Call // Three, Two, One… Happy New Year!

Event tickets are a fun gift in general, but scoring a pair for New Year’s Eve can help set the tone for the coming year. To that end, click here to read about some of the stocking stuffer-worthy NYE events we’ve picked for your consideration.

Music // Tuneful Gifts for Music Lovers

If you have a musician and/or music lover on your gift-buying list, you might, even this very minute, be overcome with decision paralysis. There’s always the worry that your recipient won’t like your gift, despite what amount of thought is or isn’t put into it. Luckily, music writers Patrick Higgins, Steve Steward, and Juan R. Govea have some ideas about things that the audiophile in your life might hope to find under the tree. From guitar headphones to local CDs, click here to read about good gifts for the music lover on your list.

Stuff // Holiday Game Guide

The weather’s getting colder, the Game Awards are near, and websites are listing their top games of the year. That means it’s time to give you a guide on what to get the gamer in your life for the holidays. Click here to read about the wealth of choices Cole Williams has found to help satisfy the gamer in your life.

Screen // Holiday Films, Oscar Bait

From the strangest movie of the season (and possibly the year), musical The Testament of Ann Lee about the founding of the Shaker sect of Christians in 18th-century New York state, to Michael Showalter’s family comedy Oh. What. Fun., click here to read film critic Kristian Lin’s thoughts on the current seasonal fare at the multiple.

The End

