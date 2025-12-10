Arenda Light has returned. After a two-year hiatus due to other commitments and, of course, life, the hard-rocking lineup of lead guitarist Rowdy Carter, new bassist Max Kusin, drummer Matt Mabe, and frontman/guitarist Nick Tittle is releasing a new single. “I Don’t Know” was recorded in Fort Worth at Blackstone FW studio with producer Mark Randall (Two Guys Walk Into a Bar, The Infamists, The Matthew Show). Arenda Light plans to celebrate the release of the track by performing on Sat, Dec 27, at The Post. “I Don’t Know” will tease the band’s upcoming five-song EP also recorded at Blackstone with Randall. Carter and Tittle agree the new material is more upbeat than previous releases.

“We’re very fortunate to be in a band with our best buddies,” Tittle said, “so it’s fun, and we feel passionate about writing and playing the music. It’s what feels good and makes sense to us, and we do it because we love it. What we aim to accomplish would be to make a connection to people by playing Arenda songs again.”

Releasing Arenda Light material is rewarding, Tittle said, mainly because he and his bandmates play in other local groups (Heavy Petal, Cut Throat Finches, Claire Hinkle, The Grae, Alice in Chains tribute Guttersluts).

“All four of us are in Guttersluts, so that’s a huge influence for sure,” Tittle said. “We take from a lot of the bands from the grunge scene and mix it with modern progressive metal, hard rock, and what we like at the time. We blend with it.”

The EP’s lyrical tone, Tittle said, speaks to “confusing times” and “wanting change for the better.”

Arenda Light’s first show, in 2014, was on The Post’s stage when the club was known as Lola’s Saloon.

“We hope to see familiar faces out,” Tittle said. “It’s nostalgic to be on that stage again with the band. Bring your party pants.”