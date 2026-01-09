Teddy Wong’s Dumplings & Wine delivers consistently delicious upscale Chinese cuisine. In addition, they’re trying to remind Frogs and Fort Worth residents of how excellence should be achieved and supported. Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnerships have become code for collegiate pay-for-play arrangements, luring athletes to every corner of the country for dark-booster money. Teddy Wong’s, like in the kitchen, is approaching things differently by partnering with a Frog whose commitment to growth, precision, and longevity has earned him a reputation among one of the most respected and feared group of athletes in their sphere: TCU Men’s Tennis, who placed second in the nation last year and were champions the year before.

Regulars at Teddy Wong’s, the TCU men’s tennis team is gearing up for their indoor season, where they’ve either won the national title or placed second in each of the last four years. Chan is a steady riser among one the most competitive teams in the nation, finishing the fall season sixth-ranked in singles in the entire nation.

“It means a lot to partner with a restaurant that values dedication and growth the way TCU Tennis does,” said Chan of the new collaboration.

This NIL deal is in the spirit of what changes to college athletics were supposed to be, local businesses and athletes similarly committed to excellence, elevating their communities together.

“Duncan embodies those qualities: discipline and focus,” said Chef-Partner Patrick Ru and Co-Owner Kevin Cates in a joint statement. “He’s thoughtful, hardworking, and deeply committed to improving his craft — values we respect and are proud to support.”