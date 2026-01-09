SHARE
Teddy Wong’s Dumplings & Wine announces NIL collaboration with TCU’s Duncan Chan, who was most recently second-overall seed in the NCAA championships in November. Courtesy TCU Athletics

Teddy Wong’s Dumplings & Wine delivers consistently delicious upscale Chinese cuisine. In addition, they’re trying to remind Frogs and Fort Worth residents of how excellence should be achieved and supported. Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnerships have become code for collegiate pay-for-play arrangements, luring athletes to every corner of the country for dark-booster money. Teddy Wong’s, like in the kitchen, is approaching things differently by partnering with a Frog whose commitment to growth, precision, and longevity has earned him a reputation among one of the most respected and feared group of athletes in their sphere: TCU Men’s Tennis, who placed second in the nation last year and were champions the year before.

Regulars at Teddy Wong’s, the TCU men’s tennis team is gearing up for their indoor season, where they’ve either won the national title or placed second in each of the last four years. Chan is a steady riser among one the most competitive teams in the nation, finishing the fall season sixth-ranked in singles in the entire nation.

“It means a lot to partner with a restaurant that values dedication and growth the way TCU Tennis does,” said Chan of the new collaboration.

e0994ce5ae9da24ca67a6205dd4b393c75f8d898ddffe9d204e0f0b88da2

This NIL deal is in the spirit of what changes to college athletics were supposed to be, local businesses and athletes similarly committed to excellence, elevating their communities together.

“Duncan embodies those qualities: discipline and focus,” said Chef-Partner Patrick Ru and Co-Owner Kevin Cates in a joint statement. “He’s thoughtful, hardworking, and deeply committed to improving his craft — values we respect and are proud to support.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY