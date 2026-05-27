From Zest back in March to last week’s annual special Summertime issue, our Calendar sections were chock full of future things to do. Well, the future has arrived, and so have these events.

Friday, May 29, 2026

Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000) is the site of another cool traveling show. Now, I mostly tuned out mainstream-radio rock and pop to focus on Fort Worth music a few years back. Being the parent of a young teen now, I’ve been exposed to some mainstream playlists that let me know pretty clearly that radio rock and pop are not dead. At all. A month or two ago, the boy and I caught Scottish soulman Calum Scott at House of Blues. What a show. My kid was not only one of only a handful of Black people in the crowd, but he was pretty much the only (straight) teen boy, who sang along to every word. No fucks given, which is saying something for a pretty self-conscious eighth grader. (And he wears his $45 — ! — Calum Scott tour T-shirt to school once a week.) (Yes, I put it on Klarna.) The Dickies show I’m getting around to is by another one of my 14-year-old’s favorite contemporary singer-songwriters. Alex Warren is a Hype House bro who has some actual talent, penning really heartfelt, really emotive, not gonna say “sappy” pop that you can sing along to, and to which my kid undoubtedly will. *heart emoji* Tickets start at $75 at Ticketmaster.com. — Anthony Mariani

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Remember good ol’ Dubya? Current events kind of make us miss that particular president. Sigh. As an extension of the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas, his wife has a garden named after her. The Laura Bush Native Garden (2943 SMU Blvd, 214-200-4300) has been offering free guided tours by North Texas master naturalists every Saturday this spring. Your last chance to participate is this Saturday at 10am, weather permitting. — Elaine Wilder

Saturday – Sunday, May 30-31, 2026

It’s hard to think of a better way to kick off the face-melting season than with some music that will do the same. On Saturday, down-stroke rockers The Dangits are in Deep Ellum at Three Links (704 Elm St, Dallas, 214-484-6011) with Houston’s badge-and-baton-wielding Cops. Then on Sunday, cruise up I-35 to Denton’s iconic Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios (411 E Sycamore St, 940-514-0675) to see Tarrant County metal pioneers Gammacide hit the 40-year milestone as they rip it up with Silvertonguedevil and Chemicaust. — Patrick Higgins

Sunday, May 31, 2026

You can’t call yourself a Godzilla fan if you haven’t seen this iconic tale of two towering monsters. If you’re trying to point a future Godzilla fan toward the franchise, there are several you can recommend. If you want to be boring and unoriginal, you could suggest the original 1954 release by Ishiro Honda. If you want your friend to truly understand the beauty and purpose of the Godzilla films, then Godzilla vs. Hedorah should be first on your recommendation list. The 11th film in the iconic Godzilla franchise is screening this Sunday as part of the Alamo Drafthouse’s monthly TohoScope series, featuring some of the best and rarest films in Toho Studios’ storied kaiju movie franchise. Godzilla vs. Hedorah screens at noon at Alamo Los Colinas (320 W Las Colinas Blvd, 214-252-7550) and at 4pm at Alamo Denton (3220 Town Center Tr, 940-441-4233). Tickets are $10.49 at Drafthouse.com. As for snacks, each Toho screening features a custom menu packed with themed entrees and cocktails, from Blue Fire and Godzilla Punch to Monster Fries and the all-powerful Boneless King Wings. — Danny Gallagher

All Weekend

For its 25th anniversary, ZestFest (no relation to us, but we do like their style) is once again including the Firey Food Challenge Awards at its annual spicy expo at Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, 817-392-7469) Fri-Sun, May 29-31. Thousands of heat-seekers from across the globe will gather to experience a fiery celebration of taste — from small-batch hot sauces and gourmet salsas to blistering snacks and next-level barbecue rubs. Sample the hottest new products, meet the makers behind the heat, and test your limits in competitions. Show hours are 1pm-6pm Fri, 10am-6pm Sat, and 10am-5pm Sun. Tickets start at $24.12 on Eventbrite.com. — Elaine Wilder

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Grand Prairie is also home to the second annual Texas Monthly Taco Fest North. On Sat, Jun 6, from 5:30pm to 8:30pm, EpicCentral (2961 State Hwy 161, 800-288-8386) will offer samples from 15 taquerias. General admission tickets are $60 and include tacos from all the featured restaurants. For $25 more, you can purchase a VIP ticket and enter the event 30 minutes early. Less time in line, more taco time! For updates and ticket links, visit Facebook.com/VisitGrandPrairie/events. — Elaine Wilder

Future Endeavors

Expect more themed event listings throughout June in this Calendar column, including LGBTQIA+ happenings in our annual Pride issue on Wed, June 3, all things soccer in our special FIFA World Cup issue on Wed, June 10, ahead of the tournament descending upon us, and in our inaugural Juneteenth issue on Wed, Jun 17. We welcome your ideas, suggestions, and event listings for all of the above. Email them to marketing@fwweekly.com. As for booking space, submit an inquiry at FWWeekly.com/advertise-with-us, and we’ll put you in touch with one of our trusty representatives.