Saturday, June 6, 2026

The first Saturday in June seems to be the kickoff of Pride Month, with several events taking place. Start your day with Pridenton, a community rally at Denton Courthouse Square (110 W Hickory St, Denton, 940-349-2850) from 8am to 10am in support of Texas Equal Access (TEA), a reproductive rights nonprofit. This free community event features live music by Denton’s own Fishboy, an indie-rock band that “writes songs with stories and draws comics about said stories.” Not unlike the cover art for Fishboy’s WAITSGIVING album, a cast of characters will be gathering on the square.

Dallas Pride Fest is also this Saturday at three different parks, with live bands, DJ sets, and drag performances from 11am to 10pm. Festival of Rainbows will include the Main Street Festival at Main Street Garden Park (1902 Main St), the Community Festival at Pacific Plaza (401 N Harwood St), and the Teen & Family Pride event at Harwood Park (408 S Harwood St). Tickets are $10 and grant you access to all three. Then, from 7pm-9pm, the festival concludes with the Sunset Parade at Main and St. Paul streets. For tickets and more info, visit DallasPride.org. If you’re looking to add a new family member, find the animal rescue group The Love Pit (TheLovePitRescue.org) at a booth at Main Street Garden Park today and meet some adoptable pups.

From 8pm to 11pm, Club Changes (2637 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-413-2332) is hosting its Pride Is Power show with guest MC Jerika Tailar. There is no cost to attend, but donations are appreciated as proceeds will benefit Rhonda Mac’s Wall of Food (RMWOF.org), which raises funds through drag shows to provide food for those in need.

There is also a drag show tonight in Arlington. At 9pm, Tanstaafl Pub (409 N Bowen Rd, 817-460-9506) is the site of the Pride Celebration with Poppy Lou, featuring drag performances, drink specials, and music bingo. “No cover. No judgment.”

Saturday, June 13, 2026

From 10am to 9pm today, Sat, Jun 13, Pride in Bloom fills the Dallas Arboretum (8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, 214-515-6615) with two experiences in one day. Daytime Pride will include a vendor market 10am-3pm and a live performance by pianist Sydney Barber Noon-2pm. Twilight Pride is from 6pm to 10pm, with the Classic Chassis Car Show 6pm-9pm, live music by Sam Cormier 6pm-7:30pm, a DJ set by DJ Dezi 7:30pm-8pm, then a dance party 9pm-10pm. Daytime tickets are included with a general garden admission ($25.95 for nonmembers, free for members), while evening tickets are $20.95 at ShortURLat/XSZYE.

Imperial Court de Fort Worth/Arlington, a social-community service organization that uses titles like Emperor and Empress, is hosting its annual Imperial Pride Pageant today, Sat, Jun 13, from 5pm to 8pm at Club Reflection (604 S Jennings St, Fort Worth). This year’s hosts are last year’s winners, including Aunda Mikyles, Veronica Reyes, and Destiny St. James. Contestant check-in is at 5pm. The pageant starts at 6pm.

Saturday, June 20, 2026

In September 2010, several publicized suicides of LGBTQIA+ youth reminded educator Sharon Herrera of the pain she had experienced earlier in life, and that’s when she decided to build a community in Tarrant County where all children are safe. With peer and community support, LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S. (Students, Allies, Volunteers, Educators Support) was born. Among the many special events the group hosts, one of the most popular is the annual Youth Pride Picnic. Intended for LGBTQIA+ people 24 and younger, it’s a free picnic lunch with family (or chosen family). This year’s picnic is from 10am to 2pm with a theme of Every Shade of Rainbow. Once you register via Eventbrite.com, the location information will be sent to you.

As Arlington isn’t hosting a city-endorsed major Pride event this year — “Why not?” being a question for another day and another column (looking at you, Metro!) — Fool’s Kava House (200 N Mesquite St, Ste 119, 817-583-6149) has created its own. As they’ve proclaimed on their social pages, “Since Arlington isn’t hosting a Pride event this year, we’re creating our own — Pride Fest is on!” Join them today, Sat, Jun 20, from noon to 5pm for an afternoon of eats, drinks, local vendors, and live DJ beats. The day will close with a performance by Arlington singer-songwriter Zoe Pardee at 7pm. Arlington’s original Kava bar is women- and queer-owned, offering an inclusive space to relax and enjoy signature kava blends.

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Trinity Pride Fest returns to the Near Southside today, Sat, Jun 27. From 6pm to 11pm at South Main Village (between W Vickery St and Cleveland Av), there will be a celebration of community, creativity, visibility, and pride. Enjoy art, drag, entertainment, and music in family-friendly spaces, on packed patios and green areas, and in local bars and restaurants. For information about vendors and performance times as the event date approaches, follow Facebook.com/TrinityPrideFW. Admission is free with registration at TrinityPrideFW.org.