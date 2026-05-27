Gary McGrath is heading back on the bus. His classic rock-style band the McGrath Project has just returned home to Fort Worth after touring with ’80s pop icon Tiffany and is now hitting the road with another major-label act from way back when, classic rockers Nazareth. For McGrath’s fourth album, the recently released Closet Full of Skeletons, he and his mates will kick off their travels with a show Wed, May 27, at House of Blues in Dallas. From there, they and Nazareth will hit up the House of Blues locations in Houston and New Orleans.

McGrath has quite a backstory. Having worked as a recording engineer in Los Angeles, he’s shared stages and studios with Peter Tork (The Monkees), Manny Charlton (Nazareth), Spencer Davis (Spencer Davis Group), and Mel McDaniel (Devo). McGrath says his experience has led to a lot of wonderful relationships. “I keep up with them all to this day, so 26 years now of being a session musician, engineer, and a live full-on player just living the dream.”

After years of performing with Def Leppard, Bon Jovi’s lead guitarist Phil X of Phil X & The Drills, and former Guns ’N Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, Gary Mcgrath is somewhat of a you-know-if-you-know music figure.

“Being on any ‘real’ tour is great,” he said. “One-off shows and local shows are fun, but it’s like a tease. You put in all this time and effort, and after 30 to 40 minutes, you’re done. This allows us to do multiple nights, and the reward is playing for current fans and friends, making new ones who would otherwise never hear of you.”

McGrath describes his Project as a “heavy, jazzified rock group,” with wife Breeawna McGrath on vocals, plus Gary on vocals and guitar, Devin Littlepage on bass, Bruce Logan on drums, and Dean Minnerly on keys. Locally, the McGrath Project has played everything from Blue Bayou near Eagle Mountain Lake to Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in the Stockyards.

Closet Full of Skeletons was recorded with Eric Delegard at Reel Time Audio and Bart Rose at Fort Worth Sound (Toadies, Bowling for Soup). McGrath did all the mixing and mastering himself at his Westside studio, 4818 Records, on White Settlement Road.

McGrath wants to do more writing, recording, performing, assisting, and any other part of the industry except booking, he said jokingly.

“I want to write a song that touches people,” he said, “not just me, but I can only write for me, so if it happens to be relatable for someone else, amazing, and when I get told someone likes my stuff, it really is the most beautiful thing. It’s like, ‘You like this? Holy crap! I’m so honored!’ I know I’m picky on what I like, so I know others are just as picky if not more so, and so for someone to like what you created is such an amazing thing. It’s ‘trippy,’ as the cool kids say.”