On the East Side, The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, Fort Worth, 817-457-5700), an indie retailer just minutes away from “Dallas Stadium” (nee AT&T Stadium), is co-producing a World Cup Book Showcase tonight/Tue at 3pm with Pitch Publishing. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs will moderate a discussion with acclaimed fútbol writer and superfan Andy Milne, author of That World Cup Guy: Forty Years, Nine World Cups and One Fan’s Incredible Journey. A heartfelt and humorous chronicle of four decades spent following football across multiple continents, cultures, and nine FIFA World Cups, That World Cup Guy remembers unforgettable matches and explores lifelong friendships, triumphs, heartbreaks, and remarkable travel adventures. Milne captures the passion, camaraderie, and sense of community that unites football fanatics around the globe. Admission is free.