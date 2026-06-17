Rays of hope amid the political maelstrom, Juneteenth events are plentiful this month. In South Main Village, The Cicada will support the national holiday by hosting a fundraising event on Friday, June 19. Featuring locals Die-A-Beat-Us, A Dangerous Affair, 42Scratch, 4Factorial, and Sunny Disposition, Songs 4 Seeds will benefit Opal’s Farm, a community garden in operation since 2015 on the East Side. The show is 21 and up, and there will be vendors supporting the farm’s mission to cultivate sustainability and community.

“Growing your own food is one of the most radical things you can do,” said Greg Joel, full-time farm manager.

Joel was inspired by Fort Worth living legend Dr. Opal Lee. The founder of Juneteenth was heavily involved with the Tarrant Area Food Bank before her persistence resulted in a land grant for growing food given by the Tarrant County Water District. As soon as he heard the news that the community would have the chance to be more self-sufficient and ecofriendly, Joel knew he wanted to be involved. The full property was granted at four and a half acres, but due to staffing needs as a volunteer entity and the current budget, Opal’s Farmers are growing on only one acre. Like many nonprofits last year, the farm’s funds were slashed.

North Texas punks A Dangerous Affair were eager to get involved as they advocate for the community and the environment, and they support those who support access to sustainable resources.

“We want to spread love and positivity any and every time that we can,” they said.

Punks Die-A-Beat-Us are known for their political consciousness. “We speak out against the injustices we see in today’s world.”

Supporting an organization that supports others is a great way to amplify this message.

“The idea of community mostly,” said alt-rockers 4Factorial when asked why they’re participating. “This day has a lot of history and means a lot to people of color of this nation, and I find it beautiful that this event is looking to amplify these voices.”

Most of the bands are releasing new music soon. A Dangerous Affair plans on dropping several singles throughout the year, while Die-A-Beat-Us is recording an album and promoting an upcoming short tour. 4Factorial is working on its debut EP, Paint My Eyes Blind.

As for Opal’s Farm, fall planting will begin soon and will include peppers, eggplant, and even a pumpkin patch. Like many other nonprofits, funding took a big hit last year, so production has been reduced. But with more volunteers and events like these, more food can be produced for the community.

Opal’s Farm does sell locally at affordable rates and donates to many food banks and organizations but depends on volunteers to help with the physical work. Individuals and organizations can sign up to help on-site. Or if getting your hands dirty isn’t your thing, you can support independence and self-sufficiency through boosting local music.