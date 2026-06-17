Breakfast Brothers, 400 E Front St, Ste 100, Arlington. 682-563-6490. 7am-2pm Mon-Thu, 7am-4pm Fri-Sun.

A light drizzle and shallow wind gusts didn’t slow an early morning crowd from joining the waitlist at the third and newest location for the Black-owned Breakfast Brothers in downtown Arlington, a tenant at the new boutique hotel The Rambler. It was the day of the first World Cup match at Dallas Stadium, a.k.a. AT&T Stadium, and fútbol fans sporting team jerseys were streaming in. “We feed your soul” is Breakfast Brothers’ motto, and many souls were ready for fulfillment on this Sunday.

Veterans of the nightclub and entertainment industry, the Breakfast Brothers duo of co-owners Jonathan Biley-Smith and Rickey Booker started with a rickety food trailer in 2017. The Little Black Shack wasn’t exactly street legal, according to city inspectors, so Booker and Biley-Smith eventually set up kitchens in nightclubs and men’s entertainment venues (eggs and legs, anyone?) before COVID forced a pivot to a more suitable and code-compliant food truck.

Growing popularity became the catalyst that propelled another pivot but this time to the brothers’ original brick-and-mortar in Arlington before adding a Dallas location followed by a third in downtown Arlington.

Being led to a two-seat vinyl booth reminiscent of classic diners, I considered myself lucky considering all the customers waiting outside in what was shaping up to be a balmy day. Greeted by Deja, the server who would keep me company with other team members stopping by several times to chat, service with a smile is something I observed around the dining room.

The menu is stacked with selections that combine family recipes of Southern food, classic breakfast items, and playful breakfast dishes plated perfectly for social media posts. The food seems to pose just for likes.

Sensing I was slightly overwhelmed with the menu (did I mention they also serve lunch as well), Deja took over suggesting popular dishes and personal favorites.

Taking her recommendation, I ordered the waffle tacos, the Red Velvet variety. Then, much to her surprise, I followed up with my second order: catfish and grits, going with blackened versus fried or grilled.

“Are both just for you?” she asked before I calmly answered, “Yes, ma’am.”

I then proceeded to order a third item, the Tex-Mex omelet with pork sausage, showing zero shame.

The tacos arrived in the form of thin, reddish, lattice-patterned shells holding fried chicken tenders covered with a sweet cream, then dusted with powdered sugar and topped with strawberries. Biting through the crispy waffles and into the juicy tenders provided that sweet and savory combination that hits the spot the morning after a late night out. After polishing off one of three tacos, I pushed the plate to the side in preparation for the next dish.

Right under my nose landed the catfish, grits, and fried eggs.

Fried eggs can be finicky. Overcooking leads to a chalky yolk or, when cooked properly, a dripping gold yolk. These were fried to perfection as a silky yolk oozed out when punctured with my fork. I split the egg, scooped some grits, added a layer of catfish, then dipped them into their brown gravy, and that was my hallelujah moment. Mind you, it was Sunday morning and gospel music was playing after all.

The catfish came with a dark coat of aromatic and spicy Cajun seasoning that numbed any overly fishy characteristics. The flavor was superb. The grits were straightforward with well-balanced salt and pepper and softly textured bites. The item that amplified the dish was the brown gravy made with Cajun seasoning and the Breakfast Brothers’ own breakfast seasoning that is sold on-site but was unfortunately sold out during my visit.

Last was the three-cheese Tex-Mex omelet. It slapped. Normally served as a veggie-forward dish topped with pico de gallo and avocado, it offered a meaty oomph with the addition of the pork sausage, although the omelet would have held its own regardless. A nice amount of skillet breakfast potatoes proved savory, and buttery Texas toast came as a partner.

Passing on the toast from the catfish and grits, the sheer temptation of seeing them again ensured I couldn’t refuse this time. They were fluffy and gave that satisfying crunch when eating Texas toast. Slap American cheese between two slices for one helluva grilled cheese sandwich. I revisited the brown gravy with each bite of toast until it was time to tap out.

I was asked where I was from before leaving, and I replied Fort Worth. With a grin, Deja hinted there might be a Fort Worth location coming soon. And with that, I stepped outside as Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road” serenaded my departure.