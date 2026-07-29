When I was a kid, I kept newspaper clippings of animal-related stories. It didn’t matter which section they were in. Dog Night at the ballpark? Sweet! Pets up for adoption? Even better. This calendar is a lot like that. I also had a set of Funk & Wagnall animal encyclopedias my mother amassed for me week by week, volume by volume, as part of a grocery-store promotion. After I had admittedly outgrown them, she wanted to give them to a younger kid, the child of one of her co-workers. No. I own them still. Little me also watched the Creature Feature at 2pm every Sunday on pre-cable local television. But those are stories for another day. Meanwhile, enjoy this creature calendar of sorts.

Furry, Feathery, Fin-tastic Fun

Now thru Sun, Aug 16

A favorite summer screening of mine is Jaws, especially on the Fourth of July, since that’s when the movie is set. (If you get an opportunity, go to one of those Jaws-on-the-Water events, where divers mess with you underwater while you’re floating there, watching the film in all its epic glory. I highly recommend it.) The making of Jaws is an epic tale all its own. Actor Robert Shaw’s son Ian Shaw wrote a comedy for Broadway about it. “Before Jaws ate the box office alive, three actors nearly ate each other,” reads the production’s onesheet. “Trapped on a broken mechanical shark, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider turn a film delay into a testosterone-soaked pressure cooker.” The Shark Is Broken runs now thru mid-August at Amphibian Stage (120 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-923-3012). Tickets for this show range from $20 to $60 at AmphibianStage.com, but you get to decide what to pay to make theater more accessible for any budget.

Daily, Jul-Sep

You can visit the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge (9601 Fossil Ridge Rd, Fort Worth, 817-392-7410) at any time, but September is the peak season for spotting alligators. To explore American alligator habitats and see other native reptiles, naturalists recommend taking a self-guided hike along the Riverbottom Trail or the Lotus Marsh Boardwalk, where active populations are frequently seen sunbathing during the warm morning hours. You can coordinate your visit or ask about unlisted pop-up tracking presentations by calling the Hardwicke Interpretive Center at 817-392-7410. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for seniors (65+), and $2 for children (3-12), with free admission for kids under 3. Scheduling is not required unless you are bringing a group of 20 or more. Summer hours (now thru Sep) are 7am to 5pm, with a final entry time of 4pm. Read more about the alligators at FWNC&R at NatureCenterFriends.org/alligator-adventures.

As your resident reptile reporter and real-life turtle mom, I’m happy to inform you of two other relevant reptiles you should see. Visit Starskey the turtle and explore casual, outdoor educational exhibits at the River Legacy Nature Center (703 NW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, 817-860-6752) 9am-5pm Mon-Sat for free. And on your next visit to the Fort Worth Zoo, tell Salty the saltwater crocodile that I said “hello.” More about the zoo below.

Mon-Thu, Jul-Dec

Cowtown Coliseum (121 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-1025) in the Stockyards just opened its newest show, Legacy of the Longhorn, in partnership with the Fort Worth Herd. At 12:30pm Mon-Thu through year-end, celebrate the Texas Longhorn and the grit, tradition, and spirit of the American West through immersive visuals and authentic Western storytelling. The show runs for about 45 minutes, then guests are welcome to come inside the arena fences after the show for a photo with the wagons and cattle drovers. Admission is $20. As it’s lunchtime, they have a featured menu item called Tex’s Special for $8.50 which includes chopped brisket, baked beans, and cornbread. (You can also see the full Fort Worth Herd for free at the twice-daily cattle drive down East Exchange Avenue at 11:30am and 4pm.)

Wed-Sat, Aug 5-8

Birds of a feather — including hawks, hens, and finches, plus some “shepradors” — have assembled at the coolest event of the summer. Presented by KXT and held at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798), Heatstroke is a festival showcasing all-local lineups. Last weekend started with a bill anchored by greasy, bluesy, loud, long-running Fort Worth rhythm-rockers Quaker City Nighthawks. But every night sounds like a fun hang, and I count six bands set to play that I have never seen, so that’s pretty cool. Heatstroke seems like a great time for local musicians to go see one another’s bands and have some beers about it. This week, Hen & The Cocks play Wednesday, Sheprador (what kind of dog is this again?) on Friday, and Cut Throat Finches on Saturday, to name a few animal-named outfits. For the full lineup and ticket info, visit TulipsFTW.com. — Steve Steward

Sat, Aug 8

From 8am to 1pm today, bring your furry friend to Dog Days at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160). Admission is $15 per person (or free for members), plus $5 per dog. While you are there, you’ll want to catch Sean Kenney’s Nature POP! Made with LEGO® Bricks. Running now thru Mon, Sep 7, the exhibit features nature- and animal-themed sculptures, and don’t forget to feed the koi fish in the Japanese Garden.

Sat, Aug 29

Wild animals in need tend to find me. Do I possess some sort of animal telepathy? Perhaps. Over the course of time, I’ve been the #AnimalUber for both a pigeon and a mourning dove, each with broken wings and each having walked straight up to me in parking lots. When I worked at the Dallas Observer, our mid-rise office building had mirrored windows, so multiple birds hit the glass during my tenure there. What I learned from all of the above is that there are only three options for birds. You can drive the wounded creature on a road trip to Rogers Wildlife Center in Hutchins, the only facility in North Texas able to accept injured birds; seek out an individual who is a certified wildlife rehabber; or become one yourself.

In late August, Texas Metro Wildlife Rehabilitators, a nonprofit focused on giving wild animals a second chance, is hosting a class called Wild Bird Rescue at Rogers Wildlife Center (1430 E Cleveland St, Hutchins, 972-225-4000). From 1pm to 3pm, you’ll learn basic skills from intake to release. Even if you don’t want to take on the responsibility of becoming an official rehabber, you’ll learn about other ways to volunteer. You’ll also hear stories from real, experienced rehabbers, not crazies like me, and tour the facility, meeting several species that live on the grounds. The cost is $30. Register at TXMWR.org/classes.

Fri-Sun, Sep 25-Nov 22

Located roughly 30 minutes northwest of Fort Worth, Ruby Creek Family Farm (390 Oates Creek Rd, Aurora, 817-966-0141), which is currently closed for the summer, hosts its annual family-friendly Fall Festival on the weekends in late autumn. Your littles will especially enjoy the petting zoo with chickens, goats, mini donkeys, and pigs. The cost is $12 per person. Visitors can also purchase an optional $3 ticket for a tractor-pulled hayride to view and feed the farm’s Texas Longhorns. Children 24 months and under enter for free, and on-site parking is free. Ruby Creek is open 10am-3pm Fridays, 10am-8pm Saturdays, and 11am-6pm Sundays.

Adoption Events

Sat, Aug 1

Ostara Coffee (208 E Broadway Av, Fort Worth, 817-678-7922) will host a morning wellness social. From 9am to 12:15pm, Puppies + Pilates offers a Pilates class at 9am or 10am ($35) complete with puppy cuddles and a chance to meet some adoptable rescue dogs. This event is the official launch of the new Fort Worth Wellness Society, in collaboration with Wellness Woofs, focusing on mornings centered on community, dog rescue, and movement, all while supporting local businesses. If you don’t care about the Pilates, you are welcome to enjoy a free puppy social with photo ops and vendors from 11am to noon.

Sat-Sun, Aug 15-16

One of North Texas’ largest adoption initiatives, the Humane Society of North Texas’ annual HSNT MEGA Adoption Event, is taking place at the Amon Carter Exhibits Hall (3401 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-392-7469), with more than 1,000 adoptable animals from 35+ North Texas animal shelters, including dogs, cats, and other small, furry pets. All adoption fees will be $25 or less and include spay/neutering, microchipping, and age-appropriate vaccinations. Admission is free, but event parking may vary. Pre-registration is recommended at HSNT.org/mega.

ASAP

Fort Worth Animal Services is in crisis mode as both shelter campuses exceed capacity, with hundreds of dogs and cats — many of them young kittens — packed into overcrowded spaces and temporary kennels. With the influx of animals from the flooding in Central Texas, adopters and fosters are now even more urgently needed. Officials are urgently asking the community to adopt or foster, saying every placement frees up lifesaving room for animals arriving daily. Supplies are provided for fosters, and residents are encouraged to step in now to help relieve the pressure. Interested residents can start the process by visiting FortWorthTexas.gov.

The Go/No-Go Factor

I’m not here to judge you. In fact, I’m betting that my own obituary will read, “She died trying to pet something she shouldn’t have.” Petting zoos are iffy at best, so if the experience you’re contemplating involves handling live animals, at least make sure your destination is accredited.

By Appointment

Dunham Farm (3501 FM 1187, Burleson, 817-627-4789) is a family-run wildlife park and petting zoo offering visitors the opportunity to interact with a variety of animals via hand-feeding, petting, and taking photos. Along with capybara and emus, there are Silkie chickens, giant tortoises, Netherland Dwarf rabbits, and wallabies. Given the nature of their operations, they are required to be licensed and pass annual inspections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to care for and exhibit these animals. For the most immersive experience at Dunham, you’ll want a VIP tour. If you are interested in visiting the farm, you can find more promotional information and book your time slot at TheDunhamFarm.com.

Open Daily

Meanwhile, PETA is not having any of it. To each their own. About this time last year, NRH became home to a 14-acre outdoor amusement destination that got the ethical pet lovers all riled up. Designed specifically for preschoolers and toddlers ages 6 and under, the Peppa Pig Theme Park (8851 Boulevard 26, Fort Worth, 469-947-3750) offers a tailored mix of gentle family rides, themed play areas, and live interactive entertainment built for “little legs” from 9am to 5pm daily. Tickets start at $24, and children under 2 are free. There are no live animal encounters, just costumed characters like Peppa and George for meet-and-greets, which should have made People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals happy, but PETA argued that selling meat (specifically pork hot dogs), dairy, and eggs conflicted directly with the values of the children’s TV show. NBC 5 says PETA publicly urged the park to adopt a 100% plant-based vegan menu to nurture children’s natural empathy for animals. The park’s operators quietly moved forward with their original plans. Its new, second North Texas location is at Grapevine Mills Mall. Peppa World of Play (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, 214-285-9110) is an indoor version of the park and is open 10am-6pm daily.

Every Day, Especially Wed

The Fort Worth Zoo (1989 Colonial Pkwy, Fort Worth, 817-759-7555) is open seven days a week, and the park’s African Savanna exhibit is a 10-acre space where visitors can observe giraffes, springbok, and ostriches sharing the habitat. You can even purchase lettuce to feed the giraffes at the feeding platform for $6. Admission is $22 for adults (13+), $18 for kids (3-12) and seniors (65+), and toddlers (2 and under) always get in free. For the best deal, head there on Wednesdays for half-price admission. If you wait until after school starts, it will be less crowded and not so hotter than hell.

Fri-Sun, Aug 21-23

After yeeeears of pressure from animal-welfare advocates, PETA among them, the world-famous Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus finally relented and phased out the animal acts in its traveling show. Their elephants were allowed to retire in 2016, then the whole show shut down the next year. Now, they’re back with people doing #StupidHumanTricks as of 2023. Are we ready to forgive them for their past grievances against animal-kind? I think I kind of am. Would be nice to support cruelty-free entertainment. Now, how do we get them to ditch the clowns? So creepy! See them and the rest of the traveling circus at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000) at 7pm Fri, 11am/3pm Sat, or noon/4pm Sun. For tickets starting at $33.05 plus fees, visit Ringling.com.