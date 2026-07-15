There I sat with the long-awaited second album from Boss Riot. Here We Go Again was queued and ready to go on the stereo. I lay down on my couch, closed my eyes, and as I listened, I heard my own life being amplified back at me. Each song felt like a chapter of the universal human experience: heartbreak, navigating family, the pain of loss, the search for identity, and finding the courage to carry on, timeless stories delivered sonically in the traditional variants of ska, reggae, and rocksteady with a modern twist from a group of musicians with over a century of combined experience as past and present members of North Texas’ Rude King, No Questions Asked, The Pilfers, The Exceptions, Mr. Kingpin, and Informant.

Here We Go Again explores the highs and lows of human existence and reflects on life’s repeating cycles, reminding us that even when we feel like we’re starting over, every experience leaves us changed. In “Good Enough,” the toll of trying to meet someone’s ever-evolving expectations is explored over a driving, danceable beat. “Lazy Days” slows down the pace with a doo-wop melody and picks up the mood by appreciating the slow, little moments you have with the person who means the most to you.

“Don’t Grow Up Too Fast,” paying homage to vintage Jamaican genres, is a heartfelt reminder to our children to be present and in the moment. The album ends with “If It’s Over,” a soulful slow-jam with dueling vocals from Vicki Tovar and Chris Casey. It captures the quiet heartbreak of realizing that love alone isn’t always enough to overcome life’s challenges, timing, or the paths people are meant to take.

This sophomore release has been years in the making. Boss Riot hasn’t released music since before the lockdown. In that time, members have experienced surgeries, cancer, recovery, and losing loved ones. On this album, the artists have captured these moments that cause pause and reflection on one’s priorities with sincerity and sensational songwriting. Christopher Casey (keys, trombone) said the album is a collaborative piece of work with songwriting spearheaded by different members, which “keeps the album feeling fresh all the way through and helps individual songs shine on their own.” Lead vocalist Tovar added, “This isn’t a dark or heavy album. If anything, it’s about getting through hard times and finding reasons to celebrate.”

Here We Go Again is ultimately a musical memoir of what it means to be a human being.