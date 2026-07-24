Sadly forgot that living beyond The Wall, a.k.a. in North Fort Worth, once afforded me easy access to not one but four decent Indian-food restaurants in a town allegedly bereft of them. I felt so lucky I could have held up the line at Race Trac for 20 minutes while I spent the last $24 to my name on my angel numbers. Getting to Curry Cowboys, Indian Kitchen, Namaste, and Peak took the drive-time of two average rawk! songs on the radio or less. #praisebevishnu

But that was then.

I’m down to three now, and it’s not because one of the places closed. They’re all still open. No, this limitation comes from the angriest, most bitter, most deliciously petty part of my soul.

Two words for you: Fox. News.

My 14-year-old son and I had become fond of Peak. Located walking distance from our house, the adorable sports bar of sorts churned out delectable tikka masala, momos, and more (“ Peak Charm ,” Jan 7, 2026). One random weekend not too long ago, the boy and I decided to visit. Upon entering, we saw staring back at us from one of several TVs behind the bar the terrible, orange, thankfully mute visage of the most despicable human on Earth blathering on about who knows what but probably immigrants, Obama, Ghina, antifa, and nonexistent election fraud. Proudly offering The Bird to him and the entire general vicinity (oh, I waved it around), I shook my head toward my son, who rolled his eyes at me, and we walked out, taking my $24 elsewhere (Taco Cabana, specifically — capsule review: delish and left me with some change).

Let it be known that if you own or manage a bar/restaurant and Fox News is coming from one of your TVs, my $24 and I are taking our big, fat business elsewhere.

I know I’m not alone.

Based on aggregate data from reputable polls, Donald Trump’s approval rating hovers around 36%, an abysmally low number that only proves that us detractors far outweigh any supporters. And there would be more of us if MAGA got their news from someplace other than Fox. For spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election, the network had to pay $787.5 million to a voting-machine company and apologize on-air. Innocent, honest news sources don’t have to do that! Seriously, turn that shit off and don’t offer it to me when I’m out and just want a drink or a meal. Read the room, because most of us agree that Trump stinks. Of all the terrible things he’s done, and the list goes on to infinity, his most recent — starting a war of choice with a country halfway across the globe without reasonable explanation or an exit strategy — has made American life scarier, more expensive, and more depressing than ever. U.S. soldiers and Iranian children have died because of Trump, the guy who once referred to fallen U.S. servicemen and -women as “suckers” and “losers.” (It’s true. Google it.) The only people winning in all this Trumpness are the wealthiest 1%, who should enjoy their low-tax party time while they can, because once he’s out of office, they will pay their share. LOL, I know. They will pay only if Dems grow a pair between now and then, and that’s a yuge assumption.

My wife and I also had Fox News foisted on us on — of all places — the Near Southside. One balmy winter afternoon, she and I popped into a then-new Magnolia spot (that shall go unnamed because this was months ago and things may have changed) to rendezvous with another couple for drinks and totally hilarious conversation. Having never been to the joint in easily the most politically progressive part of town, my wife and I giddily thought, “Oh, cool. New spot on Magnolia. Let’s check it out!”

As soon as we walked in, we noticed one of the four TVs hanging by the entrance was tuned to state propaganda. My wife and I immediately U-turned and, y’know, went where we always really want to go when venturing south of The Wall, the Chat Room Pub. Now, here’s one Magnolia institution where we always have lots of chuckles and warm, fuzzy good times with friends and likeminded folks, all of us secure in the knowledge that that stupid smirk may be visible on one of the Chat’s several TVs only when his saggy ass is finally thrown in jail or there’s another staged assassination attempt. I do not wish death on his dark, dank, cancerous soul, just a long time in the clink.

Call me petty (please), but with the country as divided as it is, broadcasting Fox News at what should be a place of togetherness and fun like a bar/restaurant means someone in charge is going out of their way to make a political statement: that non-white, non-wealthy non-Christians are not welcome there.

My statement in reply is taking my measly 24 bucks and making a U-turn.

This column reflects the opinions and fact-gathering of the author(s) and only the author(s) and not the Fort Worth Weekly. To submit a column, please email Editor Anthony Mariani at Anthony@FWWeekly.com. He will gently edit it for clarity and concision.