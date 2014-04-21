Yesterday was April 20, a special date for pot enthusiasts (a common code among marijuana users is “420”).
Menard County deputies weren’t feeling festive.
They arrested Paula Nelson, daughter of Texas Music icon and former Fort Worth resident Willie Nelson.
Paula, a professional singer (Paula Nelson Band), posted the above photo on her Facebook page, along with this note: “Let’s just say I’m writing a new song called ‘Spread ’em, squat and cough.’ ”
Menard is a small town in Central Texas and serves as the county seat of Menard County.
Menard County Sheriff Buck Miller didn’t have much to say today.
“A traffic stop was executed and drugs were found,” he said.
Paula was charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces, and is currently out on bond, the sheriff said.
Possession of less than two ounces of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Paula, 44, has been fronting her own band and touring regularly for years. She delivers her songs in a bluesy, torchy style that includes a bit of the whine reminiscent of her father’s voice.
Willie Nelson has had his own share of marijuana arrests over the years, including one in Waco in 1994, another in St. Martin Parish, Louisiana in 2006, and in Sierra Blanca, Texas in 2010 (resulting in this Fort Worth Weekly cover story).
The fact that a good, hardworking woman like Paula can get arrested and taken to jail for 10 hours for a personal stash of weed is bullshit.
AMEN BRO….
Legalize it
Singers smoke it
And players of instrument too
Legalize it
That’s the best thing you can do
pigs is pigs.
Isn’t there real crimes/criminals to be caught?
Probably not in Menard. The whole county has only 2000 people.
Maybe it is stupid. Maybe it isn’t…but it IS the current law. Until it is changed, carrying ANY marijuana on April 20th OF ALL DAYS is just ASKING to get arrested. hard to have any sympathy.
When you poke a bees nest, you might get stung…even by stupid bees.
Sometimes a bees nest needs poking or the bees will take over.
I am from Menard, Texas and I am proud of our sheriffs department for doing their job.Marijuana is illegal. And I will continue supporting to keep it that way.
Pamela, you go right ahead and support anything you want.
I’ll tell you one thing though, there are a boat-load of people that won’t be supporting Menard County when they drive through. No gas, no eats, no coffee breaks,
Menard County just ceased to exist!
Gotcher “Proud” rite cheer.
Sorry Bossiwhatever ” most of the law in the south are Democrates fool “
I am sure it was out in plain sight for the officer to see.
We’d all be better off if the police focused on crimes that have actual victims.
Does anyone honestly believe that wasting $20 Billion and arresting 3/4 Million Americans annually for choosing a substance Scientifically proven to be safer than what the govt allows, is a sound policy?
I couldn’t agree more and I don’t even smoke! People cry about taxes and over populated jails but then cry about making a natural substance legal. Ridiculous!
Really go get the real drugs that kill ppl SMFH I hate that they can even arrest people for such petty bs wait to hobamacare fines come out give those ho’s something else to focus the bs on sheesh’
I think I won’t be supporting Menard County when I go to Texas ~ I’ll drive around it rather than buy gas or groceries or stop for a cup of coffee. Gotta hit em where it hurts!
