Wednesday 07 – Classical music groups are now trying to emulate their rock and pop colleagues by hosting events that are like open-mic events for music. The latest is Guitar Fort Worth, which is holding an open play event on the first Wednesday of every month, inviting the public to bring their own guitars and play, or just listen. The first such event is at 7:30pm at Buon Giorno Coffee, 915 Florence St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-737-8328.

Thursday 08 – Perhaps it’s on the nose to have a dance production about Dancer, the member of Santa’s reindeer team. Dance Axiom is going to do it anyway in Dear Dancer, Come Home, which imagines the beast of burden observing different cultures celebrating Christmas through dance. The production is 7pm Wed thru today at Palace Theatre, 300 S Main St, Grapevine. Tickets are $10-15. Call 817-310-4100.

Friday 09 – How do we improve Hemphill Street to make it safer for bikers and pedestrians, and a more appealing place for businesses? That’s the question to be pondered by Envision Hemphill, four days’ worth of public forums, demonstrations, and parties to help settle on the most effective change for the reconfigured street. Don’t miss the party that concludes things on Saturday. The event runs Wed-Sat at Fire Station Park, 1601 Lipscomb St, FW. Admission is free.

Saturday 10 – Even seasoned opera fans have likely never heard a full-length opera composed by a woman. The Metropolitan Opera is here to remedy that with L’Amour de Loin, a work in Lebanese French by the Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho, telling the story of a medieval romance. The opera, which received glowing reviews during its debut in 2000, can be seen during its initial run at the Met at 1pm at various movie theaters; check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $17-25. Call 818-761-6100.

Sunday 11 – A grouping of Picasso, Monet, Renoir, and Frédéric Bazille might not seem logical, given that their creative periods spanned more than a century, and yet that’s what British art critic Waldemar Januszak seeks to do in Gang of Four, a one-hour DVD documentary that’s part of the series The Impressionists: Painting and Revolution. The screening is at 2pm at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-8451.

Monday 12 – From the mind of Larry David comes Fairmount’s Festivus, a celebration of the Seinfeld-inspired holiday, even if the hot chocolate, lights, gingerbread cookies, and appearance by Santa Claus make this affair seem suspiciously Christmas-like. The party is 5:30-8:30pm at Kent & Co. The Space, 1309 S Adams St, FW. Tickets are $8-10.

Tuesday 13 – The incoming administration is citing the World War II internment of Japanese-Americans as something they’d like to repeat with Muslims, so now’s a perfect time for Allegiance, George Takei’s musical based on the experiences his own family went through during that period. The show