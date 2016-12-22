Wednesday 21 – Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane wrote the song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas as a sad and even mournful song for the 1944 movie Meet Me in St. Louis, but over the years it has taken its place anyway alongside cheerier holiday carols. There’s still time to catch the musical revue by that name being put on by Artisan Center Theatre. The show runs thru Fri at Belaire Theater, 420 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $11-18. Call 817-284-1200.

Thursday 22 – Gee, do you think Dick Gregory will have something to say about the recent election? The 1960s black-power activist and stand-up comic takes the stage at the Improv in Arlington. The holidays will pre-empt all weekend performances there this week and next. Gregory performs Wed-Fri at 309 Curtis Mathes Way, Arlington. Tickets are $30. Call 817-635-5555.

Friday 23 – Now’s a good time to check out a Fort Worth holiday tradition with Panther Ice, an outdoor skating rink that gives you a chance to practice your figure eights and scratch spins regardless of how warm the weather may be. The ice is open thru Jan 16 at Panther Island Pavilion, 223 NE 4th St, FW. Admission is $12. Call 682-704-7711.

Saturday 24 – “On Christmas Eve the little stars / Sparkle and glisten with delight, / Like strings of glitt’ring diamonds, / Across the darkness of the night. / On Christmas Eve the little stars / Dance in their places in the sky. / Ah! I would go and trip with them / If I could only climb as high.” — Charlotte Druitt Cole.

Sunday 25 – Our nation’s poor can expect to be screwed even further by the incoming president, so it’s even more important to attend Lico Reyes’ annual Christmas Party for the Poor. As always, there will be live music, clowns, entertainers, Christmas tree decoration, food, clothes, and Santa Claus. The event takes place 9am-2pm at Alamo Ballroom Arlington, 1511 New York Av, Arlington. Admission is free. Call 817-454-4716.

Monday 26 – Big stakes for the Dallas Cowboys’ Monday night game: A win secures the home team the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. However, the Detroit Lions come to town with Matt Stafford having a career year and hopes of snagging a playoff spot and perhaps the NFC North crown for themselves. Kickoff is at 7:30pm at AT&T Stadium, 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $75-500. Call 800-745-3000.

Tuesday 27 – For fans of Doctor Who, the show’s Christmas specials have become beloved staples in the Whoniverse. You can see the 12th one, The Return of Doctor Mysterio, in movie theaters a scant two days after it airs in Britain. The good doctor teams with a masked superhero to save New York in this one. The episode airs 7pm at various movie theaters; check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $15. Cal 818-761-6100.