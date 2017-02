Photographers from different generations share the spotlight at Fort Works Art. Seventy-year-old Cordelia Bailey continues to expand her repertoire with her first show of large-scale works, while 30-year-old Dontrius Williams captures the details of everyday life. The show’s opening reception isn’t until Feb. 25, but it opens this Tuesday.

Cordelia Bailey: One Last Shot, Dontrius Williams: One More Shot, Feb 21-Mar 18. Fort Works Art, 2100 Montgomery St, FW. 817-235-5804.