Wednesday 15 – One of the dance world’s most sought-after choreographers, Christopher Wheeldon took a big risk leaving the ballet stage for the Broadway version of An American in Paris, but reviewers were in raptures over his dances to Gershwin songs and his willingness to portray a war-devastated Paris (in stark contrast to the 1951 movie musical that it’s adapted from). The show’s Fort Worth premiere runs thru Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $44-132. Call 817-212-4280.

Thursday 16 – Before 30 pianists take the stage at Bass Hall for the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, 32 pianists will go on at TCU’s PepsiCo Recital Hall for the final round of the competition’s screening auditions. You can bet there’ll be some overlap between the ones onstage this weekend and the ones on the big stage this summer. The auditions run Wed-Sat at 2800 S University Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-6536.

Friday 17 – At TCC’s Trinity River Campus this weekend, takers won’t be welcome, because the Fab Now 2017 Conference is for makers. Inventors, engineers, artists, librarians, city planners, and the general public are all invited to the convention to help make our environment and the things around us more useful and more beautiful. The conference runs today thru Sun at 300 Trinity Campus Cir, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-272-5988.

Saturday 18 – We tend to prefer eating cakes to looking at them, but at Eat Your Art Out, you’ll be able to do both. Some of the area’s best bakers and pastry chefs will create the most visually dazzling cakes they can think of for this fundraiser for Arlington Museum of Art. Then those cakes will be served to guests with champagne and coffee. The gala is 7-9pm at 201 W Main St, Arlington. Tickets are $100. Call 817-275-4600.

Sunday 19 – It’s Aaron Posner week in the Fort Worth theater scene. While his Stupid Fucking Bird winds up its run at Stage West, Circle Theatre puts on his Who Am I This Time? (& Other Conundrums of Love), Posner’s adaptation of three Kurt Vonnegut short stories, with a meta framing story about central Connecticut’s finest community theater troupe trying to stage those works. The show runs Thu thru Mar 11 at 230 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $15-38. Call 817-877-3040.

Monday 20 – Not blessed with great self-esteem, Johannes Brahms started work on at least 20 different string quartets and consigned them all to the fire before he agreed that his two Opus 51 quartets were good enough to be published. Spectrum Chamber Music Series of Fort Worth presents his Second String Quartet, with its Hungarian-flavored finale, as well as his great Piano Quintet tonight at 7pm at First Jefferson Unitarian Universalist Church, 1959 Sandy Ln, FW. Tickets are $5-10. Call 817-377-0688.

Tuesday 21 – Fairly new in town, Matt Wiegand is a former pipeline worker from Southeast Texas who recently relocated to Fort Worth to pursue his career in country music. He’ll take the stage at Whiskey & Rye inside the Omni Hotel for their weekly live music and boot shinings event. The music starts at 5pm at 1300 Houston St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-350-4068.