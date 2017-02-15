It seems fitting that a guy named Bridges is narrating an IMAX movie about people who build things. The man in question is Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges, and the movie is Dream Big: Engineering Our World. Fort Worth Museum of Science and History holds an engineering week every year, but this year they’re using this film to get it off to a flying start.

The film explores the inner workings of some of the world’s most wondrous manmade objects, from skyscrapers to solar cars to underwater robots. The movie is here for the long haul, but there will also be one-day activities this week as well like Saturday’s engineering experience, where you can build a Lego zipline and paper bridges. A few days after the movie premiers, the museum hosts its Engineers Week, which invites people to build their own flying machines, meet professional engineers, and learn about artificial intelligence. The smaller kids can see Dora and Diego, the other IMAX film that leads Dora the Explorer on her latest adventure.