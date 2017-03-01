Celebrating the new and fresh in dance with a mixed repertory program this weekend, Texas Ballet Theater will perform two world premieres in Bass Performance Hall: A Full Life by choreographer Avi Scher and Imbue by Garrett Smith. Completing the trio of ballets will be the area debut of Christopher Bruce’s 1994 Rooster, a rock ‘n’ roll ballet set to the music of The Rolling Stones, taking its name from the tune “Little Red Rooster.”

Scher’s ballet follows the maturation of four men and four women, their journey set to the music of Bach, Glinka, Missy Mazzoli, Mendelssohn, and Liszt. Scher hasn’t choreographed in five years, but TBT artistic director Ben Stevenson persuaded him to create this new work.

Imbue also traces human changes and emotional growth, this time through the music of Philip Glass. Smith created a number of works for the Houston Ballet, and now he dances and choreographs for the Norwegian National Ballet.