The Fort Worth Weekly’s event season kicks off Wed, Mar 1, at Proper (409 W Magnolia Av, 817-984-1133). This month’s Stir features four local bartenders utilizing the newest addition to cult favorite Ancho Reyes’ line, Verde, a spicy liqueur that puts Scoville-scorching heat in firewater. For guests, there will be a special drink menu utilizing the spicy spirit. Celebrity judges choose a winner of best cocktail from competing bartenders Jeron Miles (Trophy Ranch and High Tide), Brittany Day (Thompson’s Book Store Bar), Miranda Davila (The Live Oak), and Cynthia Acebo (Bird Café).

At noon on Sun, Mar 5, the Weekly’s Second Annual Celebrity Chef Chili Cook-Off is going down at Shipping & Receiving Bar (201 S Calhoun St, 817-887-9313) A $5 donation from every ticket sold will benefit Cook Children’s, so come out to chow down and cheer on your favorite chefs, including local celebrities Blythe Bridges, Jon Bonnell, Terry Chandler, Keith “Buttons” Hicks, David Hollister, and Stefon Rishel. Live music from Telegraph Canyon’s Chris Johnson, along with Wayne Floyd and Elijah Ford, will be going on all day, along with prizes, swag, cooking demonstrations, drinks, and votes for who will be crowned The Best Chili Cook in Fort Worth.