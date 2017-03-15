Wednesday 15 – Now that Patrick Stewart is done with the X-Men series, you’ll really want to see him team up once again with his best pal Ian McKellen for No Man’s Land, Harold Pinter’s dark comedy about two writers and frenemies who spend an increasingly drunken night home from the pub reminiscing about the past. The play, broadcast as part of National Theatre Live, shows at 2pm and 7pm today and 1pm Sat at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $12-20. Call 817-923-3012.

Thursday 16 – It’s all about the animals at this month’s performance by Symphony Arlington. Robert Carter Austin is conducting the overture to Die Fledermaus (which means “the bat,” or literally, “the flying mouse”) as well as a symphonic arrangement of Raymond Scott’s The Penguin, a work by a jazz composer whose music peppers the Looney Tunes cartoons. Pianists Robert and Alex McDonald round it out with Saint-Saëns’ The Carnival of the Animals. The performance is at 8pm at Arlington Music Hall, 224 N Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $16.50-46.50. Call 817-385-4084.

Friday 17 – Peter and the Starcatcher premiered on a stage in California in 2009, and it has taken this long for this story about how an unnamed orphan boy becomes Peter Pan to make it to a stage in Fort Worth. Rick Elice adapted the material from a novel co-written by humor writer Dave Barry. Onstage in Bedford puts on the play, which runs today thru Apr 9 at Trinity Arts Theatre, 2819 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford. Tickets are $15-20. Call 817-354-6444.

Saturday 18 – St. Patrick’s Day is coming a day late to Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery, but it’ll be worth it to get away from the green beer and fake Irish decor for Hot Glass, Cold Brew, a fundraising event where you can make your very own beer glass before drinking from it, or simply skip that step and buy a premade glass for your beer. The event is 1-7pm at 701 S Main St, Grapevine. Registration is $55-75. Call 817-251-1668.

Sunday 19 – If the movie Fences was your first exposure to the works of August Wilson, you should know that there’s a lot more where that came from. Jubilee Theatre has always known this, and there’s no troupe better outfitted to put on Two Trains Running, Wilson’s play about a Pittsburgh diner about to be torn down in 1969, with the civil rights movement in ferment. The play runs Fri thru Apr 16 at 506 Main St, FW. Tickets are $19-29. Call 817-338-4411.

Monday 20 – The 21st marks the 332nd birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach, but John Owings won’t wait until the day. Instead, the TCU piano professor will play the composer’s Goldberg Variations tonight, a work consisting of an aria, 30 variations, and a repeat of the aria. With all the repeats in the score, it takes about an hour-and-a-half to play, and it’s a perfect way to appreciate Johnny Sebastian’s genius. The performance is at 7pm at PepsiCo Recital Hall, 2800 S University Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-257-7602.

Tuesday 21 – Waco native Kayla Ray used to manage Jason Eady’s band, but now she’s stepping on stage herself at Fred’s North with her brand of country music that’s steeped in the classics. She goes on at 7pm at 2730 Western Center Blvd, FW. There is no cover charge. Call 817-232-0111.