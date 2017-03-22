The local museums won’t be left out of Gallery Night (see: Saturday blurb), so two of them are opening new shows this weekend as well. The Amon Carter Museum has already opened recent exhibits devoted to Valton Tyler, Richard Avedon, and Helen Frankenthaler, but they’re not stopping for a breather. Trace features the works of UTA sculpture professor Darryl Lauster who here chisels text into broken pieces of stone to suggest the ruins of some great monument. However, the text’s incompleteness makes it difficult to determine whether the words are from the Bill of Rights, the Origin of the Species, or a white separatist manifesto.

Meanwhile, the Kimbell is paying tribute to another artist in stone, the designer of the museum. Louis Kahn: The Power of Architecture spotlights models, drawings, watercolors, and photographs that shed light on the great architect’s creative process. It also provides context on Kahn’s personal life, as the 2003 documentary film My Architect will be screened as part of the exhibit. Directed by Nathaniel Kahn, the architect’s illegitimate son, the film examines Louis Kahn’s legacy from the point of view of a child who was never acknowledged by his father during his life.