Wednesday 22 – For some reason, there was a spate of Beatles tributes this past week in the area, but the one left standing now is Let It Be, a musical revue that goes through the history of the fabled Liverpool quartet and then imagines a reunion after their breakup that never happened. The show runs thru Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $33-121. Call 817-212-4280.

Thursday 23 – As we said earlier (“Hare Raising,” Feb. 22), White Rabbit Red Rabbit is a play that’s completely new every time it’s performed, because a new actor stars in Nassim Soleimanpour’s one-person show and receives his or her lines just before going onstage. Amphibian Stage Productions brings this show to Fort Worth with such actors as Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead) and Sarah Clarke (24), plus our own Christopher Blay starring on different evenings. The play runs Wed-Sun at 120 S Main St, FW. Tickets are $25-75. Call 817-923-3012.

Friday 24 – It’s not unusual that Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is choosing a local church over Bass Hall for their Bachstravaganza (oy!), but the pay structure is definitely out of the ordinary. After securing tickets online or by phone in advance, you can decide how much the performance is worth that evening and pay that amount at the box office. The concert is at 7:30pm at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Rd, FW. Tickets are pay what you wish. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 25 – Spring is here, though you could be forgiven for thinking it arrived months ago. Anyway, that means it’s time for Spring Gallery Night. In addition to the usual plethora of art openings, there are also the usual one-night events at Inspiration Alley and SiNaCa Studios, and other galleries. The festivities run noon-9pm at multiple venues; check Calendar for addresses and contact phone numbers. Admission is free.

Sunday 26 – The trails along the Trinity River by the Waterside have just been extended, and you can see the new trails in the Wine Down Relay, an 18-mile relay run for teams of two or four people that benefits Streams and Valleys, Inc. Of course, you could just skip the run and go in for the wine tasting that accompanies this event. The festivities start at 8:30am at Bryant Irvin Rd & Arborlawn Dr, FW. Registration is $20-200.

Monday 27 – The Pirate Queen didn’t enjoy the warmest reception when it premiered on Broadway 10 years ago, but it was written by the same French composing team behind Les Misérables and Miss Saigon, so fans of those shows may want to check out this show based on the true story of the Irish chieftain Grace O’Malley and her leadership of Irish resistance against English rule in the 16th century. The show runs Fri thru Apr 15 at Belaire Theater, 444 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $11-18. Call 817-284-1200.

Tuesday 28 – Violinist Hilary Hahn headlines tonight’s Cliburn at the Bass concert. She and pianist Robert Levin will collaborate on such staples as Beethoven’s “Kreutzer” Sonata, but they’ll both play contemporary music on their own. She’ll play Antón García Abril’s Partita (which was composed especially for her) and he’ll perform Hans Peter Türk’s Träume, which translates as “Dreams.” The concert starts at 7:30pm at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $20-65. Call 817-212-4280.