It’s been 10 years since the MFA program at UTA was inaugurated, so you can excuse the school for wanting to blow its own horn. Half of the program’s 50 graduates have come back to show what they’ve done with their degrees at the anniversary exhibition that ends this Saturday.

MFA Program 10th Anniversary Exhibition, thru Sat. The Gallery at UTA, 502 S Cooper St, Arlington. 817-272-3143.