Wednesday 19 – Aside from the music and some anniversary screenings of movies like Bonnie and Clyde and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Thin Line Fest brings documentaries about Bill Nye the Science Guy, video games, $2 bills, the Taliban, and wrongly convicted ex-cons who now work as detectives on behalf of others. The festival runs today thru Sun at various locations in Denton; check Calendar and Noteworthy for details. Admission is free. Call 888-893-4560.

Thursday 20 – It was 150 years ago that Spanish composer Enrique Granados was born, and slightly more than 100 years ago that he, his wife, and at least 50 other people were killed when the Germans torpedoed the S.S. Sussex as it was crossing the English Channel. Scottish guitarist David Russell plays a program in Granados’ honor tonight at the Kimbell, with some selections announced from the stage. The concert is at 7:30pm at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $35. Call 817-498-0363.

Friday 21 – If you were missing funnel cake, the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival comes around in time to give you your fix. In addition to all the food, wine, and craft beer that your tickets will buy you, the festival also features live music by the likes of Bettye LaVette, Doyle Bramhall II, Rodney Crowell, and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. The festival runs Thu-Sun on Main St between 1st and 11th sts, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-336-2787.

Saturday 22 – On the week of 4/20, the Southwest Cannabis Conference and Expo comes to Fort Worth. Come learn about the rapidly expanding marijuana industry and how to get into it when weed finally becomes legal in Texas or the state you’re coming from, as well as a sidebar on pro athletes who use the drug to manage their aches and pains. The conference runs today thru Sun at Fort Worth Convention Center, 1111 Houston St, FW. Tickets are $35-150. Call 877-775-1568.

Sunday 23 – The cherry trees blooming in spring in Japan are one of the more breathtaking sights one can possibly hope to see, but if you can’t make it there, you can at least get to the Spring Festival in the Japanese Gardens at Fort Worth Botanic Gardens. The annual event features ikebana, origami, calligraphy, martial arts, and traditional music and dance. The festival runs Sat thru today at 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, FW. Tickets are $4-8. Call 817-392-5534.

Monday 24 – We can think of better things to do than listen to cozened rich liberals talk about the future. We just can’t think of a better thing to do today, and so we’re touting the TED2017 Opening Event, a live broadcast from Vancouver that features former chess champion Garry Kasparov and indie band OK Go. The broadcast is at 7pm at various movie theaters; check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $16-18. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 25 – The Tuesday Evenings at the Modern series ends for the spring with a visit from Richard Tuttle, the much-feted artist who took minimalism into media ranging from painting and sculpture to artist’s books and even making furniture. He’ll discuss his career at 7pm at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-9215.