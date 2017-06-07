It’s another racing weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, and we can only hope that the weather cooperates, unlike this past weekend. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series holds the track on Friday, as the race that was known as the Rattlesnake 400 last year has been renamed yet again as the WinstarOnlineGaming.com 400, marking the eighth name change to this race in 20 years. There’s some question as to whether William Byron will be back to defend his title from last year, but 2012 winner Johnny Sauter will be coming in leading the standings in points and fresh from a win at the Bar Harbor 200 in Dover.

That will be followed by the IndyCar series race, which has been renamed even more times in the same span of time. What was the Firestone 600 last year will be run as the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 this year, with a field chock-full of names like defending points champion Simon Pagenaud, recent Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, current standings leader Scott Dixon, and defending race champion Graham Rahal, whose bobblehead doll will be given away to some lucky racing fans this year. Under any name, this promises to be a blood-quickening race.