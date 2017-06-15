I know, I know –– we made you wait a long time to see the details of this year’s Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards Festival. It wasn’t like we were being cloak and dagger about the thing, we just like to ratchet up the drama a little. But your wait is over. The bands are booked, and the venues are already cooling down some refreshing Bud Light.

When we originally teased the festival, launched the ballot, and announced the dates a month ago, we planned for a free one-day, two-neighborhood party. After hearing some feedback from venues, bands, and fans, we’ve changed the festival to a two-day affair –– so folks can see more of their favorite bands. It’s still free! Day 1 (Sat, June 24) will be in the West 7th area at The Grotto, Lola’s Saloon, and Lola’s Trailer Park. Day 2 (Sun, June 25), we’re moving on to the Near Southside and planting our flags at the Boiled Owl Tavern, The Chat Room Pub, MASS, Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill, and Shipping & Receiving. The bands will start at 5pm and play until 10pm, except at Lola’s Trailer Park, which will carry on until 11pm (insert Spinal Tap joke here).

As is our custom, every year we partner with a local charity, and for the second year in a row we’ll be crossing streams with United Way of Tarrant County.

We’ve also released our annual compilation, Frequencies Vol. 8, recorded at Eagle Audio Recording Studio over two days. This year’s iteration of the record features Matt Tedder, Summer Dean, Heater, Henry the Archer, Brandon Marcel, Krum, and more. All of the sales of the album benefit United Way. We’ll be selling digital download cards at all of the festival venues, and if you can’t wait, buy a copy here.

It bears repeating that all of the bands involved in the festival are from the 817, and you should be damned proud to support such talent. We hope you can make it out both days, and be sure to grab a copy of the compilation. And please (please) tag us on social media using the hashtag #MAF17 so we can see what a great time you had.

Here’s the beef …

Saturday, June 24

The Grotto (517 University Dr.)

9: Katsuk

8: Henry the Archer

7: Big Cliff Watkins

6: Wrex

5: Alex Rhea

Lola’s Saloon (2735 W 5th St)

9: Pinkish Black

8: The Me-Thinks

7: Huffer

6. Fogg

5: Lion Eye Band

Lola’s Trailer Park

10: Holy Moly

9: Jetta in the Ghost Tree

8: Cut Throat Finches

7: Royal Sons

6: Dead Vinyl

5: Reagan James

Sunday, June 25

Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia Av)

9: Tame … Tame and Quiet

8: Bulls

7: Andy Pickett

6: Squanto

5: Joe Savage

Chat Room Pub (1263 W Magnolia Av)

9: War Party

8: Un Chien

7: Panic Volcanic

6: Kevin Aldridge

5: Picnic Lightning

MASS (1002 S Main St)

9: Whiskey Folk Ramblers

8: The Unlikely Candidates

7: Gollay

6: Mean Motor Scooter

5: I Happy Am

Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av)

9: Ginny Mac

8: Feletha Black

7: Summer Dean

6: Luke McGlathery

5: Lindby

Shipping & Receiving (201 S Calhoun St)

9: Vodeo

8: Son of Stan

7: Krum

6: Programme

5: Brandon Marcel