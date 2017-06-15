Brad Sham has served as the radio play-by-play voice of the Dallas Cowboys almost continuously since the middle of the Landry era. He’s got some remarkable stories of players and the ins and outs of broadcasting. It turns out he’s also friends with his counterparts for the Mavericks, Stars, and Rangers and the group of them are hosting an event to benefit children’s charities. In this video interview with Sham, you’ll find out about Talk of the Town and the kinds of stories and hijinks that go on, plus you’ll learn whether or not the commercial internet existed in the early 1980s. Tickets for Talk of the Town are available at thetalkofthetown.org.