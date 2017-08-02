Wednesday 02 – Raise a glass to Shaken, Stirred, Styled: The Art of the Cocktail at the Dallas Museum of Art. This fun show features designs of glasses, punch bowls, decanters, cocktail shakers, and other vessels that people have used for millennia to store and drink their alcohol. The exhibit runs thru Nov 12 at 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas. Admission is $5-10. Call 214-922-1200.

Thursday 03 – During the course of her long career, Helen Frankenthaler went through a number of styles and phases, and she started making prints in the 1960s. Tonight at the Amon Carter Museum, curatorial assistant Michaela Haffner gives a lecture on Frankenthaler’s printmaking techniques, which led the artist to Japanese-style woodcuts a decade on. The talk is at 6:30pm at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-989-5030.

Friday 04 – Dennis Maher has played Mark Twain, Franklin Roosevelt, and Nobel laureate Richard Feynmann in various one-man shows throughout his career. Now he does the same with Einstein: A Stage Portrait, an examination of the physicist who changed our view of the cosmos, didn’t wear socks, and lived to see his own name become synonymous with genius. The play runs today thru Aug 20 at Theatre Arlington, 305 W Main St, Arlington. Tickets are $15-20. Call 817-275-7661.

Saturday 05 – The Modern Art Museum’s anime festival has become a fixture of early August in Fort Worth. Today, it’s serving up a double bill of Hayao Miyazaki’s Porco Rosso and The Wind Rises, two films made almost 25 years apart that remind us that Miyazaki was himself the son of the director of a factory that made airplane parts. The films screen at noon and 2:15pm at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $5-9. Call 817-738-9215.

Sunday 06 – The defending WNBA champion Los Angeles Sparks come to town to face the Dallas Wings. Their title defense has had some bumps, but with inside force Nneka Ogwumike, three-point gunner Chelsea Gray, and the ageless Candace Parker anchoring the center position, they’ll be something for the home team to reckon with. Tip-off is at 3:30pm at UTA College Park Center, 600 S Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $30-50. Call 817-272-9595.

Monday 07 – Had the Dixie Chicks not torpedoed themselves in 2003 by taking a stand against the Iraq war, they might now be remembered as a homespun trio that was popular for a while instead of heroines who stood up to an ill-advised war. In DCX MMXVI, they return to the stage for a live concert to showcase their musical skills. The broadcast is at 7pm at various movie theaters; check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $13-15. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 08 – Tonight’s performance of Les Misérables at Artisan Center Theater will be interpreted for the deaf. The entire run of Alain Boublil and Jean-Michel Schonberg’s musical will be performed by local students, but the show is only running for two weekends. Fortunately, the show has midweek performances as well. The play runs Thu thru Aug 12 at 420 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $22. Call 817-284-1200.