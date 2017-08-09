Wednesday 09 – From a 1980s movie that starred Christian Bale and lost a ton of money, Newsies became an acclaimed Broadway musical and winner of two Tony Awards. A broadcast version featuring many of the show’s original stars aired in movie theaters this past February, but you can catch it one last time at 7pm tonight at various theaters; check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $18. Call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 10 – A documentary about a guy’s reminiscences of his high-school days doesn’t sound promising, but William David Barrow graduated from Denton High School in 1973, the year that the school’s football team made the playoffs for the first time in decades amid controversy about the school’s racial integration. Barrow’s When We Were All Broncos traces that history, and you can see it at 7pm at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are free but required. Call 817-738-9215.

Friday 11 – Its big comedy festival may not be until November, but Panther City Comedy is looking to get the ball rolling early. This evening, the organization is starting a weekly open-mic night for both comedy acts and karaoke singers, hoping that the event will develop enough of a following that it will continue even after the festival. The evening starts at 8pm at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St, FW. Tickets are $10.

Saturday 12–The heavy stuff comes when Stolen Shakespeare Guild starts its fall season with a steady diet of the classics. Right now, though, the troupe closes out 2016-17 with Grease, the eternal musical brimming with high-school hijinks and 1950s nostalgia. The show runs Fri thru Aug 27 at Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $15-19. Call 866-811-4111.

Sunday 13 – You won’t hear “If I Only Had a Brain” or “Over the Rainbow” at Hip Pocket Theatre’s The Land of Oz, but Lake Simons’ adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s novel will have an entirely original score by John Dyer. Also, because this is Hip Pocket, there will be puppets. The show runs Fri thru Sep 3 at 1950 Silver Creek Rd, FW. Tickets are $5-20. Call 817-246-9775.

Monday 14 – Since the All-Star break, both Joey Gallo of the Rangers and J.D. Martinez of the Detroit Tigers have had the hot bats, hitting home runs left and right. For these two teams that are mired in the bottom third of the American League standings, that’s something to watch as they square off. Their series runs today thru Aug 16 at Globe Life Park, 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington. Tickets are $18-200. Call 817-273-5100.

Tuesday 15 – Most establishments participating in DFW Restaurant Week are still offering fixed-price menus at a reduced rate, and some of them will be at it all month, so if you’ve been putting off dinner at Bonnell’s or Del Frisco’s or Texas de Brazil, now’s your chance to indulge. The sales run thru Aug 26 at various locations; check website for participating restaurants.