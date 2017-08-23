Wednesday 23 – Aspiring composers have until the end of the month to submit entries to Fort Worth Opera’s Frontiers showcase for the summer of 2018. The troupe is looking for a 15-to-25-minute excerpt of the new operatic work, a synopsis, and an English translation for works in another language. The deadline is Aug 31. Entry fee is $25. Submissions should be made online to frontiers@fwopera.org.

Thursday 24 – If you’ve seen Werner Herzog’s documentary Encounters at the End of the World, you know that odd, extreme personalities tend to be drawn towards working at the South Pole. This is the world of The Royal Society of Antarctica, a play by Mat Smart about a girl who was born on the continent and lives amid these people. Stage West gives the regional premiere of this work Thu thru Sep 24 at 821 W Vickery St, FW. Tickets are $17-45. Call 817-784-9378.

Friday 25 – Tonight, old National Hall is home to an evening of dancing, live music by the classic-rock band Big Tyme Smooth, and BBQ to keep up your energy while you’re kicking up your heels. If this event is a success, there may be repeats of it. The entertainment starts at 8pm at 3316 Roberts Cut-Off Rd, FW. Tickets are $25. Call 817-372-4025.

Saturday 26 – Think you’re the next Neymar? Come to Arlington Heights High School this afternoon, where the Fort Worth Vaqueros are having open tryouts for their 2018 season. The entry fee is steep, but it includes a free t-shirt and tickets to the team’s home opener. Who knows? Maybe a team in Paris will buy your rights for $260 million. Tryouts start at 2pm at 4501 W Fwy, FW. Entry fee is $50. Call 817-200-7355.

Sunday 27 – The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s Classical Masters Festival takes the final curtain this weekend after a three-year run. Aside from the usual performances of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, this year’s festival includes an outdoor screening of Amadeus, that wildly inaccurate and highly enjoyable costume drama about Mozart’s murder. The festival runs Fri thru today at Sundance Square, 406 Main St, FW and Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $20-136. Call 817-665-6000.

Monday 28 – Adapted from a section of Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels, Castle in the Sky is an animated film by Hayao Miyazaki that has been much harder to find in America than his others. So his fans will be delighted to catch either an English-dubbed version on Sunday or the original Japanese-language version tonight. The screenings are Sun-Mon at various movie theaters; check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 29 – Maybe you’ll miss the Motown songs from the 1992 film of Sister Act, but Artisan Center Theatre’s production is still your best bet for tonight’s entertainment. The stage musical, with new songs by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, made its bow at Bass Hall a few years ago, and now it comes to Hurst. The show runs Fri thru Sep 23 at Belaire Theater, 420 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $20. Call 817-284-1200.